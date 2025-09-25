My lows in life have taught me more than my highs: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about her journey in films and how her work has shaped her life and career.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2025 during a session titled "Power of Presence in a Changing Industry," she reflected on her decade-long journey in cinema.

Bhumi said that her very first film continues to hold a special place in her heart. Talking about the "presence and impact" of her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she explained how it changed the course of her life.

"I can never shake off the presence and impact that Dum Laga Ke Haisha had on me. It was a film that truly made a difference. I started my journey as a teenager at Yash Raj, with big dreams and aspirations of becoming a heroine in the film industry. Back then, I was someone seeking opportunities and acceptance. Today, I find myself seeking purpose and impact; that's how I've evolved as a person," she said during the session.

The actor also spoke about how her films over the years have connected with audiences, adding that movies like Toilet: 'Ek Prem Katha,' 'Sonchiriya,' 'Badhaai Do,' and 'Bhakshak' dealt with themes such as "ethical journalism and gender-based violence," while 'The Royals' celebrated "women in positions of power."

"For me, these last 10 years have been filled with nothing but gratitude. Every morning, I wake up feeling like I'm headed to a film set, and that feeling is everything. This is just the beginning. I want to keep working until my last breath," she added.

Bhumi also spoke about the challenges of facing trolling and online negativity and shared how they have become accustomed to "trolling and bullying." However, she said it becomes harder when women are the targets.

"Trolling, bullying, whatever you call it, we're used to it. But when women are targeted, I don't always know how to deal with it. I don't wake up with courage; I find it within myself because I don't have another option. I know I'm going to survive this. I have too much drive and ambition in me. We live in a world dominated by social media, and with it come constant noise and opinions. My lows in life have taught me more than my highs, and they've shown me that I am far more resilient than I thought."