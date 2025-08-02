My Oxford Year ending explained: What happens to Anna and Jamie's romance? Plot, cast and where to watch

My Oxford Year, Netflix’s newest romantic offering, is out now. The film centers around an American graduate, Anna (Sofia Carson), whose life changes after she encounters Oxford local Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest). The movie has been grabbing attention for the performance of the lead actors and the ending. Here is everything you need to know about My Oxford Year.

My Oxford Year: Plot The plot is based on Julia Whelan’s book of the same name. The movie revolves around Anna, a driven graduate who moves to Oxford for a year to study Victorian poetry. Anna has a job lined up at Goldman Sachs once her studies finish. A meet-ugly with local Jamie, who later turns out to be her TA, later turns into a blossoming romance. They agree to keep things casual, but a revelation changes things forever.

Anna believes Jamie is involved with someone else and feels devastated that her romance is coming to an end. She reaches his house to confront him, only to find him undergoing treatment.

My Oxford Year: Ending explained The film later reveals that Jamie has a rare form of cancer, due to which he was distancing himself from Anna. He has decided not to prolong his life with treatment since the disease won’t be cured. As per a People report, Anna decides to turn down her job and stay with Jamie. They imagine their life outside the hospital, talking about a “grand tour” across Europe.

Jamie is later diagnosed with pneumonia and dies with Anna by his side. She decides to remember him by going on a tour of Europe by herself and taking over Jamie’s position as a poetry professor at Oxford. In the last scene of the film, she brings a pound cake to the class, just as Jamie did when she was a student.

My Oxford Year: When and where to watch The film can be streamed on Netflix. It was released on August 1.

My Oxford Year: Cast Apart from Mylchreest and Carson, Catherine McCormack, Harry Trevaldwyn, Esmé Kingdom, Poppy Gilbert and Dougray Scott are part of My Oxford Year.

