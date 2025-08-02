My Oxford Year Review: Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest's film is a bittersweet ode to love, loss, and finding oneself

Romantic comedies are often expected to follow a formula: meet-cute, tension, resolution, happily-ever-after. But every once in a while, a film like 'My Oxford Year' arrives – a sweet, poignant love story that dares to embrace realism over fairytale endings, and does so with touching sincerity.

Directed by Iain Morris and based on Julia Whelan’s novel (itself adapted from an original screenplay by Allison Burnett), 'My Oxford Year' brings a fresh yet emotional spin to the genre. The film stars Sofia Carson as Anna, an ambitious American student who temporarily trades Wall Street dreams for a prestigious year studying poetry at Oxford. With her post-graduation job at Goldman Sachs already lined up, Anna is a woman with a plan – one she intends to follow with military precision.

But Oxford has other plans.

Anna's ideal academic experience is upended when her chosen professor, Professor Styan, delegates her class to a younger scholar, Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest). What starts as mild irritation soon turns to intrigue and eventually, undeniable chemistry.

Jamie is witty, charismatic, and just enough of a mystery to pull Anna in. Their relationship blossoms in the charming, ancient streets of Oxford, filled with golden-hour walks, pub banter, and the tension of fleeting romance.

Yet, the narrative takes a sobering turn when Anna learns Jamie is terminally ill. What began as an academic adventure and casual romance deepens into something neither of them expected. Despite Jamie's insistence that Anna continue her carefully mapped-out future, she decides to stay – not just in Oxford, but in his life, surrounded by new friends and his quietly heartbroken parents.

The ending, like much of the film, is open to interpretation. Jamie chooses to discontinue treatment, dying peacefully with Anna by his side.

It’s a quiet, tender farewell. For some, it may be a sad ending – for others, it’s filled with hope and love. Anna, having truly found herself through poetry and love, chooses a life truer to her spirit than the one she’d meticulously designed. Yes, Jamie's parents lost both their sons, the narrative quietly reminds us, but in a way, they gained two daughters – Cecilia and Anna.

Sofia Carson, already something of a romantic film mainstay on Netflix, brings grace and strength to Anna. She plays her with equal parts ambition and vulnerability. Corey Mylchreest, as Jamie, gives a performance of quiet yearning – much of which is delivered through unspoken glances and weighted silences. His eyes speak volumes.

But it’s Dougray Scott, playing Jamie’s father, who delivers the film’s most haunting and deeply moving performance. The absolute heartbreak when he realises that his son does not want to go through with the treatment – you would think Dougray is the one losing his own children. His pain is palpable, raw, and devastating.

Visually, 'My Oxford Year' is a treat – rich with academic nostalgia, ivy-covered halls, and timeless British aesthetics. The film oozes old money charm in a way that doesn’t feel forced, but lived-in. The soundtrack is equally evocative, with 'Kaleidoscope' by Chappell Roan standing out as a particularly gorgeous and well-placed track.

In a sea of romantic comedies that often rely on clichés or tidy conclusions, 'My Oxford Year' dares to offer something more heartfelt and believable. It is not a story of perfect love, but of love that is real, fleeting, and transformative.

