'My sunshine': Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova celebrate arrival of fourth child together, offer first glimpse

Los Angeles [US], December 23 (ANI): Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias has become a father again! The 50-year-old welcomed his fourth child with former tennis star Anna Kournikova on December 17.

Taking to Instagram, Anna announced the baby's arrival in a joint post, while subtly revealing the little one's face. The baby could be seen wrapped in a blanket, snuggling up next to a stuffed animal.

"My Sunshine 12.17.2025," the couple wrote in the caption. However, they didn't reveal the baby's gender or name.

With the arrival of Enrique and Anna's newborn, they have become a family of six, including twins Lucy and Nicholas and daughter Mary.

Earlier in August, reports suggested that the couple were expecting their fourth child.

"Anna and Enrique are very happy to become parents again. They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process. They enjoy the activities and all that goes along with raising children," a source told the outlet.

It further revealed that the singer had even cut back on his touring schedule in recent years to spend more time at home with his family.

"He loves his fans and loves to tour, but as he has gotten older and become a parent, it has been harder for him to leave. He will never forsake his fans, but being a dad is very important to him," the source added.

Enrique Iglesias has been in Miami since the late 1990s, and was later joined by Kournikova when they got together. Having been together for over two decades, the couple continued their low-key lifestyle.

Though they occasionally share snippets from their family life.