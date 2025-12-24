Mysaa teaser: Rashmika Mandanna stuns in fearless avatar in upcoming pan-India release, internet approves

After the success of Thamma and The Girlfriend, pan-India actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to star in the upcoming film, Mysaa. On Wednesday, the makers of the film dropped the first teaser featuring Mandanna in a never-before-seen avatar.

Mysaa teaser The teaser opens on a dark, grim forest setting amid what appears to be an aftermath of violent clash. It underscores themes of pain, survival and rage, before transitioning into a voiceover by a mother who speaks of her daughter’s refusal to bow to others. Promising a deeply emotional narrative, the action-packed entertainer introduces Mandanna in a raw, intense avatar, as she unleashes anger, courage and undying determination, leading to a brutal confrontation.

Sharing the teaser, Rashmika Mandanna wrote on Instagram, “Mysaa. This is just the tip of the tip of the ice berg. We just wanted to do something fun for an evening to show you the world now and the serious stuff? Ohhhhohohohooio you’ll see it in a couple of months. So have funnn! #RememberTheName @rawindrapulle @jakes_bejoy @shreyaas_krishna @unformulafilms @andy_long_nguyen.”

Watch teaser here:

Set against backdrop of the Gond tribes, Mysaa is billed as an action entertainer led by Mandanna. In the film, she will essay the role as a Gond woman who is ready to revolt.

It is directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films.