Naagzilla: Kartik Aaryan to lead Karan Johar’s fantasy thriller; fans ask ‘Is this an April Fool’s joke?’

Karan Johar has unveiled a new project that marks a notable shift from the typical Dharma Productions slate. Titled Naagzilla, the film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and is set for release on August 14, 2026. The movie will be helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, best known for directing the popular Fukrey series.

Advertisement

Karan Johar shared the motion poster of Naagzilla on Instagram, offering a glimpse into its gritty, fantastical world. The poster features a shirtless Kartik Aaryan standing in a snake-infested lair, gazing out at a city skyline. Clad only in blue jeans, his body bears scaly, green, snake-like skin, hinting at the supernatural twist in his character.

The caption read, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand… Funnn phailaane aa raha hai - Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand… Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein - 14 August 2026 ko (Seen too many movies about humans? Now get ready for a movie about snakes! #Naagzilla – the first scandal from Naag Lok… Coming to spread some funnn – Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand! This Naag Panchami, slithering into your nearest Sssssinemas – on 14 August 2026!)!”

Advertisement

Here's how netizens reacted: Fans found the movie concept a little too weird and whacky. Many even got flashbacks to Ekta Kapoor's hit TV serial, Naagin. “The Ektafication of Dharma Productions. Such are the times!!” Another wrote, “@ektarkapoor ke pet pe laat (You are taking away Ekta Kapoor's employment).”

Advertisement

Others asked Karan to get his early 2000s groove back on and make more realistic, hopeful movies. “Noooo please… I miss your good movies era @karanjohar .. K2H2, K3G, KANK, Kapoor & Sons. Done with period drama and no sense movie,” said a fan. “ ”Is this an April Fool’s joke," asked another.