Nabha Natesh as Parvathi: Nagabandham makers release first look of Virat Karrna's ‘graceful’ heroine | Pic inside

Nagabandham makers have released the first look of Nabha Natesh as Parvathi. “In a world bound by secrets, her belief becomes destiny. Introducing the graceful Nabha Natesh as Parvathi from Nagabandham,” the makers wrote on social media.

View full Image Nabha Natesh's first look as Parvathi (right) in Nagabandham movie ( X/@NabhaNatesh )

Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure is an upcoming action and adventure film scheduled for release on 14 March. The film will have a multilingual release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The movie is written and directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Annapureddy under Abhishek Pictures and NIK Studios.

The film is promoted as a large-scale, big-budget movie. Some reports suggest that the climax sequence alone cost around ₹20 crore.

The story explores India’s ancient Vishnu temples. It centres on the mysterious ritual of “Nagabandham”. This is believed to be a secret snake-binding mantra used to protect hidden treasures locked behind sacred temple doors.

The cast includes Virat Karrna as Rudhra and Nabha Natesh as Parvathi. The cast also includes Iswarya Menon, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma and Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles.

Who is Nabha Natesh? Nabha Natesh primarily works in the Telugu and Kannada film industries. She was born on 11 December 1995 in Sringeri, Karnataka. She became widely popular after her role in iSmart Shankar, which earned her the media tag “iSmart Beauty”.

She holds a degree in Information Technology engineering from NMAM Institute of Technology in Udupi. Her brother, Nahush Chakravarthy, is also an actor in the Kannada film industry.

Before becoming a film actress, she was a finalist in the Femina Miss India Bangalore 2013 competition. There, she won the Miss Intellectual title. She is also trained in Bharatanatyam.

Nabha made her acting debut with the Kannada hit Vajrakaya and earned a Filmfare nomination. She entered Telugu cinema with Nannu Dochukunduvate.