Nadaaniyan Audience Review: Netizens stay divided on Ibrahim Ali Khan’s screen presence in his debut movie

Nadaaniyan Movie: Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan's first movie, Nadaaniyan, made its Netflix debut on Friday, March 7, 2025 gathering mix reactions from people on social media.

After watching the movie, netizens took to the social media platform X, slamming actor Ibrahim Ali Khan for his acting, and others appreciated his efforts in the romantic-comedy movie. Ibrahim Ali Khan shared the screen with Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and actress Sridevi.

Overall, the viewers weighed in for both sides, with people liking it as a rom-com movie and others critiquing it with certain aspects.

Netizens React Baradwaj Rangan, in his post on X, said, “Shauna Gautam’s #Nadaaniyan is a sweet, sensitive romance that hits some very real notes amidst the gloss. The film’s success is in blending teen angst into the glossy format of a ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.”

Some people, like social media users, Priyansh, termed the movie as a one-time watch, and others appreciated the young actor's screen presence.

“I have to say this- #IbrahimAliKhan has a strong screen presence. At just 24, his skills will only get better with time. He has the potential to become a star. Considering #Nadaaniyan is his first film, he has done a fair job!” said Sumit Kadel in his post on platform X.

Many social media users also had neutral or balanced opinions about the newly released rom-com movie.

“Finally watched #Nadaaniyan. It is a fine blend of humor and heart. #IbrahimAliKhan performs well as Arjun, while #KhushiKapoor’s portrayal of Piya could have been better. Archana Puran Singh as the iconic Ms. Braganza adds a lovely nostalgic touch,” said Navneet Mundhra in his post on X.

Movie Critiques Some social media users like Parth shared their take on the movie and said that Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's work was not up to the audience's expectations.

“#Nadaaniyan is awful to say the least As if tolerating #KhushiKapoor in Loveyapa wasn't enough that we have another good-looking yet devoid of talent #IbrahimAliKhan who's expressionless in every frame.Okay if not the talent, at least the story should leave an impression, ALAS!” he said.

“#Nadaaniyan review .. it's a miserable watch .. khushi kapoor can't act for the end of the world and who still watches these over the top rich kids school kind of romcoms..kjo needs to come of age.. kkhh era is long gone,” said another social media account named Namratavy.

About Nadaaniyan The Shauna Gautam-directed Nadaaniyan movie starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor was released on the OTT platform Netflix on Friday, March 7.

The film revolves around a fusion of romance, drama and comedy with a classic Bollywood twist. The movie also aims to surprise Shah Rukh Khan fans with its time travel into the era of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scenes, but with modern-day love and chemistry between the characters of Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor.

