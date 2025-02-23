Nadaaniyan OTT release: As Ibrahim Khan-Khushi Kapoor recreate SRK-Kajol iconic scene, netizen say ‘Bollywood alive…’

Nadaaniyan OTT release: Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer movie Nadaaniyan is all set to debut on OTT platform next month. The most awaited Nadaaniyan which offers fusion of romance, drama and comedy will be available on digital screens on streaming giant Netflix in March.

Netflix announced Nadaaniyan OTT release date on February 20 with a new promo featuring Archana Puran Singh as Ms Briganza, the famous character from Kuch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai movie. The iconic movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee.

This marks Archana's return to big screen as Ms Briganza almost after 27 years to deliver another lecture on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Nadaaniyan OTT release date Nadaaniyan movie, produced by Shauna Gautam and Karan Johar, will be available for online streaming on OTT platform Netflix from March 7.

The caption to the post states, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar. Watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix!"

Social media reaction Netizens strongly reacted to the post as several social media users posted diverse reactions regarding its connection to the classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. One user stated, “There’s just something about a fresh rom-com that makes Bollywood feel alive again!” Another user wrote, “KKHH is a not a great movie. I don't know if it is all. Nostalgia but in no way would I want to watch that movie every again.”

A third user remarked, “Rom-coms like this never get old! #Nadaaniyan has that old-school Bollywood charm, and #Ibrahim is bringing his own touch.” A fourth user commented, “#Ibrahim is definitely bringing back that classic Bollywood hero energy, and I’m obsessed.”

A fifth user wrote, “Bollywood has been missing that fresh, light-hearted magic—#Nadaaniyan is bringing it BACK!” A sixth user responded, “This is good but u cant match up to the original one.”

About Nadaaniyan The official description states, “When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.” The star cast features Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Archana Puran Singh and Meezaan Jafri, alongside lead actors.