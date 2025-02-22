Nadaaniyan OTT release: Khushi-Ibrahim’s film drops on THIS date, new promo features Ms Braganza of Shah Rukh’s KKHH

Nadaaniyan OTT release date: The much anticipated Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Nadaaniyan is all set to be released on OTT platform next month. Nadaaniyan, which promises audience to offer a fusion of romance, drama and comedy will be available on OTT platform Netflix in March.

Netflix announced Nadaaniyan OTT release date in a new promo, featuring Ms Briganza, the iconic character from Kuch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee.

Nadaaniyan OTT release date Nadaaniyan movie will be available for audiences to watch on OTT platform Netflix from March 7. The movie has been produced by Shauna Gautam and Karan Johar.

Nadaaniyan OTT release date announcement | Watch Nadaaniyan promo video revived SRK's KKHH scene featuring Archana Puran Singh as Ms Briganza. With this, Singh returned as Briganza on screens almost after 27 years to take another lecture on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

The promo will be nothing less than a time travel for Shah Rukh Khan's fans into the era of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The Netflix video is set just like the classroom scene from the 1998 hit. The video starts with the entry of Ms Briganza into the class where she introduces her students with the love story of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Before starting her lecture, Ms Briganza asks a question about love. When Pia (played by Khushi) was asked to answer the question, she gets confused just like Anjali (played by Kajol in KKH). The question is finally answered by Arjun (played by Ibrahim) but not like Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan) in KKH. Arjun defines love as “arrangement of two heart” unlike Rahul who called it a “friendship”.

Pia is impressed by Arjun's words and transfers ₹25,000 to him, teasing that fans will have to watch the film to learn more.

About Nadaaniyan movie The movie has been directed by Shauna Gautam and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Misra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.