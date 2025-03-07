Nadaaniyan OTT release: Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s movie debuts on Netflix - a must watch this weekend

Nadaaniyan OTT release: The wait for Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan is over as the film released on OTT platform Netflix on March 7, Friday. The film promises the audience a fusion of romance, drama and comedy with a classic Bollywood twist.

Shauna Gautam directorial movie draws sharp throwback to the iconic character ‘Ms Briganza’ from Kuch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai movie. Archana Puran Singh returned as Briganza on screens almost after 27 years to take another lecture on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

The movie brings in a surprise for Shah Rukh Khan's fans with its time travel into the era of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene but with modern day love chemistry between Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor. The narrative revolves around a privileged South Delhi school girl Pia Jai Singh who hires Arjun Mehta to pretend to be her boyfriend.

Alongside lead characters, the film also stars Suneil Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in the key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Misra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

To mark Ibrahim Ali Khan's 24th birthday on March 5, the film premiered at a special screening. The filmmakers hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Thursday night. Set against the backdrop of youthful innocence and self-discovery, the movie offers a fresh take on romance and relationships and is clearly a must watch this weekend.

Nadaaniyan review Reviewing the movie, filmmaker Amit Kapoor on Instagram said, “A gorgeous looking, heart warming romance with loadsa teen appeal... Plss watch it #naadaniyaan ✨❤️ finally a director who speaks the language of the youth with maturity @shaunagautam.. Love u sis ❤️🤗 Congrats to the entire team at @netflix_in @ruchikaakapoor @ameetdhanwani P.s. we need a sequel!!”