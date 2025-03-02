On March 1, Netflix India dropped the official trailer of Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. As two star kids have come together for another Bollywood movie produced by Karan Johar, social media users trolled them. Take a look.

“The PR has definitely generated these one liners with ChatGPT,” wrote one social media user.

“Better to put dia mirza and sunil shetty as lead pair in this movie. They are still young,” wrote another.

“Just some changes, It's literally netflix's version of The Perfect Date,” came from another.

One user suggested, “Khushi kapoor should definitely try something apart from acting she doesn't even seem to be acting mann she's just the same like she's in real life totally expressionless.”

Another user commented, “Ibrahim sounding like local Kartik Aryan and khushi sounding like a robot … movie looking extra pakau.”

“Pura trailer dekne tak nind aagaya mujhe. To samaj javo movie.....(I feel sleepy after watching the trailer. Just imagine how the movie will be…),” posted another user.

“Never expected this from Netflix all nepo kids please give us some quality content,” reacted another user.

The OTT movie on Netflix India also stars seasoned Bollywood actors like Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj and Archana Puran Singh.

“When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend,” says the official description of the movie. The Bollywood rom-com will start streaming on Netflix India on March 7, two days after Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24.

