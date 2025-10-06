Nafisa Ali flaunts bald look, shares ‘positive power’ message amid chemotherapy

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali continues to inspire countless people as she faces her cancer journey with immense courage and grace. The 67-year-old, who has been battling stage 4 peritoneal and ovarian cancer since 2018, recently shared new photos from her treatment, reminding everyone of the “positive power” she believes in.

What did Nafisa Ali share on Instagram? Taking to Instagram, Nafisa posted a series of pictures showing her new bald look, a result of chemotherapy. Dressed in a yellow gingham top and brown trousers, she looked radiant as ever, smiling warmly for the camera. Alongside the pictures, she simply captioned them “Positive Power.”

Just a few days earlier, Nafisa had spoken about her ongoing chemotherapy sessions. She revealed that her hair had begun to fall out and shared a picture of her comb filled with strands, writing, “Here go my chemotherapy locks... Soon, I’ll be bald.”

How did her grandchildren support her? Earlier, Nafisa shared a heartwarming post featuring her grandchildren helping her cope with hair loss. In the photos and videos, her little granddaughters were seen gently cutting her hair with their tiny hands.

Sharing the moment, Nafisa wrote, “Finally, my little grandchildren helped me with my hair fall.”

When was Nafisa Ali diagnosed? Nafisa was first diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. After recovering in 2019, she recently revealed that the cancer had returned and she has now resumed chemotherapy, as surgery is not an option at this stage.

How did fans and celebrities react? As soon as she shared the post, likes and comments poured in. Actor Dia Mirza dropped red heart emojis in support. One user wrote, “Looking very cute!!! time to be a baby and be pampered like one!! Take care Ma’am sending love and healing,” while another added, “More power to you and wishing you a speedy recovery.”

What message did she share for her children? On September 16, Nafisa posted an emotional message for her children. She wrote,

“One day my children asked, ‘Who will we turn to when you’re gone?’ I told them, ‘Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift — siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring.’”

In the same post, she added, “A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday… so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible. Believe me, I love life.”