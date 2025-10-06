Nafisa Ali shares her 'positive power' as she embraces bald look during chemotherapy

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Actor Nafisa Ali has been inspiring many with her cancer journey, which she seems to be facing with great courage and grace.

The veteran actor, who has been battling stage 4 peritoneal and ovarian cancer since 2018, recently shared new photos from her treatment journey, reminding everyone of the "positive power" she believes in.

Taking to Instagram, Nafisa posted a series of pictures showing her new bald look, a side effect of chemotherapy. Dressed in a yellow gingham top and brown pants, she looked as radiant as ever, smiling warmly for the camera. Alongside the pictures, she simply wrote, "Positive Power."

Take a look

Just a couple of days ago, Nafisa opened up about her ongoing chemotherapy sessions. She revealed that her hair had begun to fall out due to the treatment. Posting a picture of her comb filled with hair, she wrote, "Here go my chemotherapy locks... Soon, I'll be bald."

Earlier, she shared an adorable post featuring a series of pictures and videos showing her grandchildren helping her cope with chemotherapy-induced hair loss. In the clips, her little granddaughters were seen gently cutting her hair with their tiny hands. Along with the pictures, Nafisa added a caption that read, "Finally, my little grandchildren helped me with my hair fall."