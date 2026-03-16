Naga Chaitanya calls Sobhita Dhulipala his ‘lady luck’: 'Energy at home translates into work'

Actor Naga Chaitanya is currently celebrating a major professional milestone. The Telugu star recently won the Best Actor award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025 for his performance in the film Thandel. The recognition has added another feather to the actor’s cap, especially since the award came from the Telangana government.

The film, which also stars Sai Pallavi, features Naga Chaitanya in the role of a fisherman named Thandel Raju. Inspired by a real-life story of fishermen from an Andhra village, the film resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Speaking about the honour, the actor said the award holds special meaning for him because of the story behind the film and the effort that went into portraying the character.

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“Thandel is very special to me. It is a true story about fishermen from an Andhra village. So telling their heroic story was inspiring. I spent time with them to understand them and I learned so much personally and it motivated me so much,” he said.

The actor added that he became deeply connected with the lives and struggles of the fishermen he met during the preparation process.

“I got very attached to their stories, their lives, and all that energy sort of transferred into the film. The process to transform into Thandel Raju was a very challenging process for me. Now with the government recognising it, it's been amazing,” he said.

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Naga Chaitanya also expressed gratitude for the appreciation the film received beyond its commercial success.

“I was happy about the film's box office number, but having this critical acclaim and the government recognizing it, I'm just so thankful,” he added.

Interestingly, Thandel marked Naga Chaitanya’s first release after his wedding with actor Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. The film went on to become one of the biggest successes of his career, reportedly crossing ₹100 crore worldwide and earning widespread praise for his performance.

Asked whether Sobhita has turned out to be his “lady luck,” the actor responded with a thoughtful reflection on the role of emotional support in one’s career.

“I always say that your foundation is very important because the strength and energy at home sort of translates to your professional life as well. So, yes, of course she has,” he said.

Both actors are currently carving out successful careers in different industries—Sobhita Dhulipala has built a strong presence in Hindi cinema and streaming projects, while Naga Chaitanya continues to be a prominent name in Telugu films.

Despite working in different industries, the couple often discusses films and creative ideas with each other.

“We are both so curious about films that we're constantly discussing them. We talk about each other's projects and just have an intellectual banter about industries. We discuss what's happening there, what's happening here, what are the kind of scripts and stories being made,” he shared.

According to Chaitanya, their conversations are not limited to specific industries but revolve around the craft of filmmaking itself.

“It's not just about a specific industry, but there's always a creative banter about films, about the craft that we have more than anything else,” he said.

When asked whether fans might see the couple sharing screen space in the future, the actor did not rule out the possibility.

“We are always open to it. Of course, if we find something that excites both of us, something fresh, then why not?” he said.