Namaz health benefits: Namita Thapar claps back at trolls after her Instagram Reel gets harsh criticism

Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India judge and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director, broke the silence after her video on the health benefits of namaz went viral. On Monday, she took to X and responded to backlash, clarifying herself. She claimed that for the past few weeks, even her mother has been being abused by people online.

Namita Thapar reacts to backlash after namaz benefits video In a video, Namita Thapar broke her silence and said, "Peeche teen hafte se mujhe log r**** bula rahe hain non stop aur meri darling mom ko bhi gande gande naam de rahe hain for what? For making a reel on health benefits of Namaz? I am a healthcare professional. Maine itne saare Hindu religions par reel banayi hai, unke health benefits par...har Yoga day pe asanas, specially Surya Namaskar ke reels banati hoon, tab toh kisi ne kuch nahi kaha (For the past three weeks, people have been calling me a prostitute non-stop, and even my dear mother has been subjected to abusive name-calling. For what? For making a reel about the health benefits of namaz? I am a healthcare professional. I’ve made several reels on Hindu rituals and their health benefits as well… every Yoga Day, I share videos on asanas, especially Surya Namaskar, and no one said anything then)."

“I am a proud Hindu” She talked about women's safety and called herself a ‘proud Hindu.’

She added, “Mujhe sikhaya gaya hai R for Religion means R for respect, and this is how you respect? Especially to women? Reservation bill pass nahi hua toh sab bol rahe hai lekin jab women ki aisi disrespect hoti hai toh fir silence kyun? I have learnt long back, aap ke liye koi nahi hain, you have to speak up for yourself. So, for all my trolls, please continue, but remember Hinduism has a concept called Karma, and I am a proud Hindu (I’ve been taught that ‘R for Religion’ means ‘R for Respect’—is this what respect looks like, especially towards women? When the reservation bill didn’t pass, everyone spoke up, but when women are disrespected like this, why the silence? I learnt long ago that no one will stand up for you; you have to speak up for yourself. So to all my trolls, please continue, but remember, Hinduism has a concept called karma, and I am a proud Hindu).”

She concluded, "Continue at your own discretion because god's watching you all. And for all proud, educated Hindus who believe religion means respect, especially for women, negative reels meri bahut viral hogyi, ab yeh waali viral karke dikhaao (Many of my negative reels got viral, now make this go viral)."

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In her post, she mentioned that she had left for Bombay at 6:30 am and briefly stopped on her way to record the video. She clarified that she believes silence is not a virtue.

“I don’t care about the personal trolling, I’m used to it last 5 years since shark tank but the purpose of this reel is to request all the proud Indians in this country to start speaking up when they see something wrong, out of humanity, out of patriotism. Jai hind. Now off to another joyful & complex day at work,” she wrote.