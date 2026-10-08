Nana Patekar dies: 45 minutes of CPR, 2:30 am message—what doctor said about actor’s final hours

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, told ANI that the actor was brought to the hospital after becoming unresponsive and that doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes.

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The doctor also detailed the sequence of events in the hours before Patekar was taken to hospital, including a message the actor sent to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well.

Nana Patekar's final hours: What happened after 2:30 am? According to Dr Salkar, Patekar sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying he was unwell. As it was nighttime, the friend did not see the message immediately.

The friend later called Patekar and went to his residence at around 4 am.

“He was sweating” and was gradually becoming unconscious, Dr Salkar said while describing the actor's condition before he was taken to hospital.

“From what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o’clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious,” Dr Salkar said.

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Medical team attempted CPR for around 45 minutes After Patekar became unresponsive, his caretaker was sent to the hospital in an ambulance. An emergency medical team also went to his residence and began CPR after finding the actor completely unresponsive.

Dr Salkar said efforts to revive Patekar continued after he was shifted to Manipal Hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

“When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive. They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead,” he said.

According to the doctor, the medical team attempted to revive the actor for around 45 minutes to an hour following the cardiac arrest.

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Patekar's body sent for post-mortem Dr Salkar said a medico-legal case (MLC) was registered following the actor's death. Patekar's body was subsequently taken to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

“Then we had to file a police case because there’s an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem,” he said.

Dr Salkar also said Patekar's family members were not present at the time, while his friends and caretaker were with him.

“His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker,” Dr Salkar said.

Nana Patekar's film career Patekar was one of the recognised actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to appear in films including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

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The actor continued to work in films in recent years. He appeared in Housefull 5 and played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo. He also had a cameo in Subedar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.