Nana Patekar dies at 75: ‘End of an era’; Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Agnihotri and others mourn actor

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was found unconscious at his home and rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 5:20 am, according to ANI. Doctors attempted CPR for 45 minutes but could not revive him. A medico-legal case has been registered and a post-mortem will be conducted, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, said.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from colleagues in the film industry, political leaders and other public figures, with many remembering Patekar's intensity, versatility and distinctive screen presence.

Akshay Kumar remembers ‘one of a kind’ Nana Patekar Akshay Kumar, who worked with Patekar in Welcome and Housefull 5, described him as a rare performer who could command attention without overplaying a role.

Sharing memories from their time working together, Kumar praised Patekar's voice, intensity and honesty as an actor, calling him "truly one of a kind". He said the memories from their film sets would remain close to him and that Patekar would be “missed more than words can say.”

Riteish Deshmukh calls it ‘the end of an era’ Riteish Deshmukh, who shared the screen with Patekar in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, said he was left "numb" and "speechless" by the actor's death.

Deshmukh remembered Patekar's ability to inhabit a wide range of characters, from heroes and villains to comic roles. He also recalled the veteran actor's encouragement and conversations off camera, describing those memories as his "true earnings".

Calling Patekar's death "the end of an era", Deshmukh also expressed regret that he never got the opportunity to work with him in a Marathi film.

Harsha Bhogle remembers his intensity Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also mourned Patekar's death, describing him as an actor who was "intense on screen and intense in life".

Bhogle praised his work on stage and screen and remembered his "arresting presence", adding that Patekar gave his all to his performances.Gen VK Singh recalls Patekar's dedication

Political leaders pay tribute Gen VK Singh, who observed Patekar during the filming of Prahaar, remembered him as a powerful screen presence whose dedication and disciplined approach brought realism to his roles.

Singh said Patekar's contribution to Indian cinema and the memories he leaves behind would endure, while offering condolences to his family, friends and admirers.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar remembered Patekar as a multilingual actor and Padma Shri awardee who left a lasting mark on Indian cinema. He also noted Patekar's appearance in the Kannada film Yaksha.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described Patekar's powerful acting and impactful dialogues as central to the identity he created in Indian cinema, calling his death an "irreparable loss" to the film and art world.

Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh similarly praised Patekar's performances for their depth, impactful dialogue delivery and energy, while remembering his contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Film industry mourns veteran actor Casting director Mukesh Chhabra described himself as "shocked" by the news and paid tribute to Patekar as "Nana Bhai".

Actor Adil Hussain said Patekar's work had inspired him and many others, while recalling him with "great fondness".

Director Kunal Kohli described Patekar as a "powerhouse of talent" who established a distinctive place among some of Indian cinema's finest actors. Kohli called him "truly irreplaceable".

Shikhar Dhawan mourns Nana Patekar’s passing Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan condoled the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar on Thursday, describing him as a “truly special talent” whose work would continue to inspire generations.