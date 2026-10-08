Nana Patekar dies at 75: From ‘Control Majnu, control’ to ‘Bhagwan ka diya sabkuch hai’, his iconic dialogues live on

What do people turn to when ordinary words fail to capture how they feel? On the internet, the answer has often been a scene featuring Nana Patekar.

Whether it is anger, frustration or simply being fed up with someone, social media users have long found a Patekar dialogue or scene that perfectly matches the moment. And when it comes to Uday Shetty, the character has seemingly already expressed what many people want to say.

Nana Patekar may no longer be with us, but his work immediately became a part of the online tributes following news of his death. Social media users began circulating some of the actor’s most recognisable scenes and dialogues, much like they have done for years.

The veteran actor died at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors reportedly tried to revive him for nearly 45 minutes. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

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As fans came to terms with his death, social media timelines on platforms including X, Instagram and Facebook were flooded with moments from his films. Scenes that audiences had watched years ago began resurfacing, while his well-known dialogues started appearing across tribute posts and edits.

Several fans also revisited Patekar’s more intense roles, sharing clips featuring his powerful monologues and confrontational performances. Scenes from films including ‘Krantiveer’, ‘Parinda’ and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’ have been widely reposted and incorporated into tribute videos.

The renewed circulation of these performances has also highlighted the actor’s versatility. While some of his scenes became popular online for their humour and relatability, his more serious and hard-hitting performances remain equally memorable for generations of viewers.

Fans have also been sharing clips from Patekar's more intense performances, bringing back fiery monologues and confrontational scenes from films such as ‘Krantiveer’, ‘Parinda’ and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’. These scenes are now being edited, reposted and used alongside tributes, reminding viewers that the actor's range went far beyond comedy.

One of his most viral pieces of content that continues to go around the internet is his iconic character Uday Shetty from ‘Welcome’.

Released in 2007, ‘Welcome’ introduced audiences to a very different side of Patekar. The actor, who had spent years being associated with intense, serious and hard-hitting performances, suddenly became the source of some of Bollywood's most reusable comic moments.

Uday Shetty's expressions alone became meme material. Then came the dialogues, “Control Uday, control”, “Control Majnu, control”, “Bhagwan ka diya hua sab kuch hai…,” and more.

The sudden change in his voice, the way he stared at another character, the pause before a reaction and the exaggerated seriousness with which he delivered even the funniest lines gave the internet an almost endless collection of reaction videos.

A scene from ‘Welcome’, made in 2007, can be paired with a completely unrelated viral trend in 2026 and somehow still make sense.

That is where Nana Patekar became more than just an actor whose films were remembered. His performances became a kind of internet vocabulary.

Someone trying to control their anger? There is a Uday Shetty clip. Someone losing patience? Nana has a reaction for that. Someone facing an absurd situation? There is probably an old scene that fits perfectly.

And ‘Welcome’ was only one part of that legacy.

Patekar's career itself stretched across several decades and included Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre and filmmaking. He made his acting debut with ‘Gaman’ in 1978 and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in films including ‘Parinda’, ‘Prahaar’, ‘Krantiveer’, ‘Tiranga’, ‘Khamoshi’ and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’. In later years, he continued to act, including appearances in ‘Housefull 5’ and Vishal Bhardwaj's ‘O'Romeo’. What do people turn to when ordinary words fail to capture how they feel? On the internet, the answer has often been a scene featuring Nana Patekar.

Whether it is anger, frustration or simply being fed up with someone, social media users have long found a Patekar dialogue or scene that perfectly matches the moment. And when it comes to Uday Shetty, the character has seemingly already expressed what many people want to say.

Nana Patekar may no longer be with us, but his work immediately became a part of the online tributes following news of his death. Social media users began circulating some of the actor’s most recognisable scenes and dialogues, much like they have done for years.