Nana Patekar walks out of 'O Romeo' trailer launch. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj reveals why

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Wednesday spoke about veteran actor Nana Patekar’s absence from the trailer launch of O Romeo, revealing that the actor left the venue after the event was delayed by nearly an hour. Patekar, 75, was seen outside the venue by photographers but did not attend the main programme, which was graced by Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

‘This Is What Makes Him Nana Patekar’: Bhardwaj After the trailer was unveiled, reporters asked Bhardwaj about Patekar’s sudden exit. The director explained the actor’s personality with a classroom analogy.



"In a class, we’ve often had someone who bullies other kids, but also entertains, and yet everyone wants to be around him. So, Nana is that person. Our friendship is of 27 years but we’re working for the first time together.

If he was here, it would’ve been fun. But in his signature style he said, ‘Mujhe ek gaanta wait karaya, main jaa raha hoon’. We didn’t say anything because this is what makes him Nana Patekar,” Bhardwaj added.

O Romeo marks the first professional collaboration between Bhardwaj and Patekar, despite their long-standing friendship. The filmmaker recalled watching Patekar’s early work while he was still in school.

“Since then, whatever work he has done has been such amazing work. Nana sahab is like a naughty kid in a class and even the teacher is sometimes scared of but in reality, he is an emotional person. It was not a conscious decision to not work with him (before).”

The director also spoke about other close friends he has not yet worked with, including actor Manoj Bajpayee.

"Manoj Bajapayee is my college friend and we’ve stayed together in a room but I haven’t worked with Manoj till date and I do feel sad about it. Manoj often is angry with me about this but I’m looking forward to (working with him).

“However, there are times when you want to work with someone but there are times when you don’t want to (work also),” he said.

About ‘O Romeo’ Inspired by real-life incidents, O’Romeo is an action-thriller drama set in the dark and gritty world of Mumbai’s underworld. The film features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal and Disha Patani. Vikrant Massey appears in a special role.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13.

