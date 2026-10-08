Nana Patekar's love for Virat Kohli: Old clip of Bollywood actor praising ex-India captain goes viral post death | Watch

Nana Patekar was fond of Virat Kohli. A avid cricket enthusiast, Patekar, long before making a mark in Indian cinema, played cricket at Mumbai's Shivaji Park and bowled off-spin. However, Patekar never made it big in cricket, as destiny had other things written for him.

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One of the renowned actors of all time, Patekar breathed his last at the age of 75 at his residence in Goa on Thursday, thus marking the end of an era. Patekar was found unconscious at his home and doctors were unable to revive him, news agency ANI reported.

According to Dr. Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department at the Manipal Hospital in Goa, Patekar died of cardiac arrest, but it was unclear what triggered it. Patekar is survived by his wife, from whom he was separated, and a son.

As the news of Patekar's death spread quickly, a video of him admiring Kohli went viral on social media. In an interview, Patekar revealed that he used to lose his appetite when Kohli gets dismissed. “Virat is my one of the cricketers that I love. Whenever he gets out, I don't feel like having my food,” said Patekar in the video, which has now gone viral.

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Following the death of Patekar, Kohli took to social media to express his condolences. "A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti," Kohli wrote.

Born Vishawanath Patekar, but popularly known as Nana, he started his career doing theatre in Marathi, the language spoken in his home state of Maharashtra, which is also home to Bollywood.

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Nana Patekar's works in Bollywood Patekar acted in several of India's arthouse movies in the 1970's and 80's, including Mira Nair's award-winning "Salaam Bombay" before moving to mainstream Bollywood. He played a variety of roles, sharing screen space with actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

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His performances, marked by trademark aggression and forceful dialogue, won him several national and regional film awards. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’ and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including ‘Parinda’, ‘Prahar’, ‘Angaar’, 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’.

Also Read | Nana Patekar to be accorded state funeral, Maharashtra minister confirms

In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was part of ‘Housefull 5’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in ‘Subedar’, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in