Nancy Tyagi stuns at Cannes 2025 in another self-made couture gown, honours her Delhi roots

Indian fashion influencer and self-taught designer Nancy Tyagi turned heads once again at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, making a striking return in another handmade ensemble that blended elegance with heartfelt craftsmanship.

Nancy Tyagi’s second Cannes appearance For her second Cannes appearance, Nancy Tyagi wore a custom gown crafted from fabric sourced from Seelampur, a bustling market in North East Delhi. The gown featured a plunging neckline, a shimmering sequinned corset bodice, and a structured midriff that flowed into an elaborate headpiece.

She shared her look on Instagram and wrote, “Phir se Cannes… phir se red carpet… kabhi socha nahi tha ki yeh safar itna khoobsurat hoga. Dil se shukriya sabko jo saath hain iss journey mein.”

The look was completed with rose florets adorning both the skirt and headpiece, layers of tulle adding volume, and a silhouette that flattered her frame with theatrical grace.

Her makeup look matched the drama of the gown - sleek twisted bun, silver smoky eyes, winged liner, voluminous lashes, and softly defined brows. A radiant highlighter, subtle flush, and a warm brown lipstick added polish to her glowing red carpet moment.

About her outfit Speaking to Brut on the red carpet, an emotional Nancy reflected on her journey. "I am feeling very good and this time I am very excited," she said in Hindi, before adding, "I have been so emotional since morning, looking at every place, because the last time I was here… my life changed."

Explaining her design inspiration, she said, "I love flowers, so I made a flower-related outfit."

Proudly pointing out that the gown was entirely her own creation, she added, "This is my outfit. I feel very proud to walk on such a big red carpet wearing something I made myself - it feels amazing."

Reactions on social media Fans went gaga over Nancy’s second Cannes appearance. People from all walks of life complimented her look and expressed how proud they were for her achievement.

While one fan wrote, “Proud of you my dear. Aapne lakho logo ko or lakho ladkiyon ko encourage kia hai real talent isi ko bolte hain (You have inspired and encouraged so many girls. This is real talent),” another person commented, “She is the moment ! All hail queen Nancy.”