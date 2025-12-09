Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 clears legal and financial hurdles, all set to hit theatres on 12 December

Fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna can heave a sigh of relief. The Telugu star’s upcoming film – Akhanda 2 – is all set to hit the theatres now, having overcome financial and legal hurdles.

According to gulte.com, the film found itself embroiled in a financial dispute between 14 Reels Plus, the producers of the movie, and Eros. The matter went to court and meant that the release of the movie, originally scheduled for 15 December, had to be postponed.

However, the financial matter is now said to have been resolved and the Madras High Court has cleared the movie for release. The film will hit the theatres on 12 December. The official confirmation of this is expected to come soon.

Akhanda 2 – What to expect? Akhanda 2, also known as Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam, is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, Akhanda. It sees the combination of Balakrishna, also known as Balayya, and director Boyapati Srinu looking to set the box office on fire again.

According to IMDb, the movie is a supernatural fantasy drama with spiritual themes within it. Apart from Balayya, the movie also stars Samyuktha Menon, Shamna Kasim, Saswata Chatterjee, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Harshaali Malhotra, among others. The music in the movie is composed by S Thaman.

The movie’s synopsis, as given by District by Zomato, says that Akhanda, the legendary warrior from the original movie, is back and is dealing with an evil tantric. In this movie, he will be joined by his twin brother, Murali Krishna.

The original Akhanda has a 6.8 rating on IMDb and grossed $253,348 worldwide. It had the same trio – Balayya, Boyapati and Thaman – working together.

Early reviews of Akhanda 2 As per FilmiBeat, an X user named Umair Sandhu, who got to see the movie before its commercial release, described it as a ‘paisa vasool mass entertainer’ for hardcore fans of Balakrishna, giving it 3 out of 5 stars.

Another early reviewer, Ravi Chaudhary, was even more emphatic in his review of the movie, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars. He said the film ‘explodes’ in the second half and has a massive climax. Praising the performance of Balayya, Chaudhary wrote that he “once again ROARS as Aghora Akhanda — his presence, aura, and dialogue delivery are simply electrifying.”

The next big challenge for the movie will be to win the support of the wider Indian audience.

FAQs When is Akhanda 2 going to be released? The movie will be released on 12 December across India.

When was the original Akhanda released? The first movie in this series – Akhanda – was released on 2 December 2021.