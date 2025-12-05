Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 release postponed: All you need to know about the legal dispute

Akhanda 2, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited sequel to the 2021 action drama, has been indefinitely postponed. According to Gulte.com, the film was postponed only a few hours before its release owing to financial hurdles. It could be a major blow for trade circles since it sparked huge buzz among the audience due to the hype on the ‘Balayya-Boyapati’ combination.

The dispute A report published by Filmfare claimed that back in 2019, an arbitral tribunal had directed 14 Reels Entertainment to pay Eros International ₹11.23 crore over a financial and rights-related agreement emerged from the film Dookudu. In 2020, the Madras High Court also dismissed 14 Reels Entertainment’s petition challenging the earlier award. A Division Bench, and subsequently the Supreme Court too dismissed 14 Reels Entertainment’s SLP in 2021, as reported by Filmfare.

Eros International too did not appeal against 14 Reels Entertainment for ‘contempt of court’ for four years, the report added.

Further, it stated that earlier this year in August, Eros had learnt that the debtor company (14 Reels Entertainment) is making and releasing Akhanda 2 with a new legal entity named 14 Reels Plus LLP. The report mentioned that the applicant had moved the Madras High Court arguing that the LLP was controlled by family/associates of the same promoters of 14 Reels Entertainment and Eros further alleged that the promoters were trying to bypass an unpaid arbitral sum and described it as an alter ego.

The court heard the arguments of the respondents 14 Reels Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus LLP. After hearing all the arguments and setting a single Judge’s order (of setting Akhanda 2 free from all legal constraints in October 2025) aside, the Division Bench freshly ordered that Akhanda 2 cannot be released, distributed and streamed unless 14 Reels Entertainment / 14 Reels Plus LLP pays the entire arbitral payment with interest.

In their official announcement, the makers of the film shared on X, “With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film.”

The post added, “We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon.”

What to know? Originally, Akhanda 2 was scheduled for a pan-India release on 5 December. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster marks Balakrishna’s fourth consecutive outing with director Boyapati Srinu.

Akhanda 2 Budget OTT Play noted that Akhanda 2 was made on a budget of ₹200 crore, while a crucial portion of the budget went towards the remuneration.

FAQs When is Akhanda 2 releasing in theaters? Akhanda 2 was originally scheduled for a pan-India release on 5 December, but it has now been postponed.