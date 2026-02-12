Nani and Srikanth Odela postpone The Paradise release, say ‘we don't want to rush'

Nani’s much-anticipated film The Paradise will no longer hit theatres in March as originally planned.

Nani-Odela's The Paradise release delayed The actor and director Srikanth Odela confirmed on social media that the film has been postponed, with a new release date locked for 21 August 2026.

The announcement came directly from the two, putting to rest speculation that had been circulating within industry circles over the past few weeks. Sharing the update online, they wrote: "We don’t want to rush. We need time to deliver it. #TheParadise - 21-08-2026 (sic)."

The message was brief but clear. Rather than push ahead with the previously announced March slot, the team has chosen to give the film more time in post-production. For a project mounted on a large scale and carrying significant expectations, the decision suggests a focus on quality over speed.

The Paradise marks Nani’s second collaboration with director Srikanth Odela after the commercial and critical success of Dasara (2023). That film established Odela as a filmmaker with a distinct, raw visual style, and it positioned Nani in a darker, more intense space than many of his earlier roles.

Expectations for The Paradise have been high ever since its announcement. The film is set in the 1980s and is believed to revolve around a marginalised community in Secunderabad. Early promotional material hinted at themes of oppression, resistance and leadership, with Nani reportedly playing a character named Jadal — a man who rises as an unlikely force against entrenched systems of power.

The teaser, which released months ago, generated strong traction online across multiple languages. The film is being mounted as a pan-Indian project, with a wide release strategy in mind. Industry trackers noted the scale of the response to the initial promotional material, which only added to anticipation around the original March 2026 date.

Why the Delay Makes Sense In recent weeks, there had been murmurs about whether the March release would hold, particularly given the number of big films targeting the same window. A crowded release calendar often forces producers to reconsider timing, especially for films with significant budgets and nationwide rollouts.

However, the social media statement from Nani and Odela makes it clear that the primary reason is creative rather than competitive. “We don’t want to rush” signals that the team believes additional time will strengthen the final product. Large-scale action dramas typically require extensive post-production work, including visual effects, sound design and music integration.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander is attached to the project, and reports suggest that one of the highlights will be a high-energy introduction sequence. Such sequences often involve complex choreography and large-scale production elements that benefit from careful finishing.

Moving to 21 August 2026 could also prove strategically sound. The August window tends to offer a strong theatrical corridor, particularly if the film can capitalise on holiday footfall and reduced direct competition.

For Nani, The Paradise represents another step in his transition towards more ambitious, content-driven cinema. Over the past few years, he has steadily built a reputation for backing directors with distinct voices and for taking calculated risks with genre and tone.

A delay, in this context, may not dampen enthusiasm. In fact, fans on social media largely responded with support following the announcement, echoing the sentiment that a stronger final cut is worth the wait.

With the new release date now officially set for 21 August 2026, attention will likely shift towards a refreshed promotional campaign in the months ahead. A new trailer, character posters and music releases are expected closer to launch.