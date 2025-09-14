Nani praises Teja Sajja’s Mirai, calls it a 'memorable success' and applauds music, action and direction

Telugu actor Nani took to X to share his admiration for ‘Mirai’, the newly released fantasy action-adventure film starring Teja Sajja in the lead role.

The film, which premiered worldwide on September 12, 2025, has been receiving praise for its ambitious visuals, action choreography, and bold storytelling — and now, it has earned a major endorsement from one of Telugu cinema’s most respected stars.

Nani wrote, “Wow #Mirai. @tejasajja123 congratulations ra. Your belief, patience and hard work paid off. @HeroManoj1 very happy for you babai. You deserved this. Was long overdue. Dear @Karthik_gatta. Proud of what you pulled off and how you did it. Very happy for you and your team. Special mention for music and action choreography. Terrific. Congratulations to @vishwaprasadtg gaaru and the entire team on this memorable success (sic).”

His message praised the film’s lead actor Teja Sajja for his dedication, and extended heartfelt congratulations to Manchu Manoj, director Karthik Gattamneni, producer TG Vishwa Prasad, and the entire creative team. Nani also highlighted the film’s standout technical elements, calling special attention to the music and action choreography, describing them as “terrific.”

About the ‘Mirai’ ‘Mirai’ is a Telugu-language fantasy action film directed and written by Karthik Gattamneni. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film features a star-studded cast including Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram.

The story is set in a richly imagined mythological-futuristic universe. At its heart is Vedha, a powerful warrior tasked with safeguarding nine sacred scriptures once held by Emperor Ashoka.