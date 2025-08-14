Nani shares his excitement for War 2, Coolie box office clash, asks fans to 'celebrate both films'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14 (ANI): Actor Nani shared his excitement ahead of the release of the highly anticipated movies 'Coolie' and 'War', which are headlined by superstar Rajinikanth and Jr NTR-Hrithik Roshan, respectively.

Taking to his X handle, the 'Hit' actor highlighted his anticipation to watch Nagarjuna playing the negative role in the film Coolie, which is slated to release in theatres today.

'Coolie' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna in the lead roles, with Bollywood star Aamir Khan playing a prominent role in the film.

The film is set to clash at the box office with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2', accounting for one of the biggest Indian cinema clashes in recent years.

Nani shared his excitement while calling Rajinikanth "GOAT (Greatest of all time)" and expressed his happiness for the release of both the movies on the same day.

"Tomorrow I am sure Taarak will ace it along with Hrithik sir like he always does. Tomorrow I am sure Rajini sir is going to show the world why he is THE GOAT. But what I am most excited is to watch Nagarjuna sir unleash in a negative role for the first time. It's going to be a feast for all movie lovers. It's not about who will win. It's about cinema winning. Let's celebrate both the films," wrote Nani on his X handle on Wednesday.

'Coolie' and 'War 2' are slated to release in theatres today.

'War 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster movie 'War', which was released in 2019. It starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Hrithik will reprise his role in the sequel as he clashes with Jr NTR in the movie.

As per the trailer, the movie narrates the tale of two Indian soldiers who are at each other's throats due to their contrasting ideologies towards patriotism.

The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, appears to have left no stone unturned in its filming of the action scenes.

From shooting the action scenes on the roof of the moving train to the much-awaited clash between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in an ice cave, the 'War 2' trailer appears to tick the necessary check boxes of a blockbuster Bollywood action thriller.

As for 'Coolie', the movie is expected to be a blockbuster at the box office due to its star-studded cast, notably featuring Rajinikanth.