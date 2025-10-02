Nani teams up with 'OG' director Sujeeth; Venkatesh attends grand launch in Hyderabad

Actor Nani is set to collaborate with director Sujeeth, best known for his recent gangster drama ‘They Call Him OG’, in a new project that was officially launched in Hyderabad today.

Nani and Sujeeth join hands for next film The muhurtham puja ceremony was organised on the occasion of Dussehra and was attended by several well-known figures from the Telugu film industry.

Veteran actor Venkatesh was the chief guest at the event, while filmmakers who have previously worked with Nani, including Rahul Sankrityan, Srikanth Odela, Shouryuv and Ram Jagadeesh, were also present to extend their wishes.

The film, currently referred to as #NANIxSUJEETH, has already generated buzz among fans. Interestingly, this project was first announced in April 2024 under the title #BloodyRomeo, to be produced by DVV Entertainment. However, reports suggest that the earlier banner stepped away due to budget concerns.

Now, Niharika Entertainment has taken over the production in collaboration with Unanimous Productions. Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment, who previously backed Nani’s successful ‘Shyama Singha Roy’, is leading the project. His track record with the actor has raised expectations for the upcoming film.

Know more about the film While an official title is yet to be revealed, early reports describe the film as a dark comedy infused with Sujeeth’s signature action elements. The combination of Nani’s strong screen presence and Sujeeth’s flair for stylish storytelling is being seen as a promising collaboration.

Shooting is expected to begin once Nani completes his current film, ‘The Paradise’. The makers are eyeing a release towards the end of 2026, giving the team time to craft the project on a grand scale.