Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari recently shared updates on the progress of the biopic on Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, philanthropist-author Sudha Murthy.

The highly anticipated film about the power couple was planned several years ago.

In an interview with News18, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari spoke about the delay and the current status of the project.

Tiwari, who is known for films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Nil Battey Sannata and Panga, said that the biopic is still in the writing stage and assured that the project remains a priority.

“We’re still writing that. It’s taking far too long, but I would love to tell their story,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari further said that, currently, she is focusing on her production ventures before taking on the directorial responsibilities of the biopic.

She also emphasised that her primary goal is not just to make a commercial film but to craft a narrative that resonates deeply with audiences.

“No one knows what’s working. We need to question ourselves as to how willing we are to tell fearless stories that are commercially viable at the same time,” the filmmaker said.

So far, no details about the biopic’s star cast and its launch have been disclosed.

Tips tie-up In February, Tips Films had announced a partnership with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari of Earthsky Pictures.

The collaboration is aimed at creating films that not only offer rich storytelling but also blend entertainment with emotional depth and memorable music.

Ramesh Taurani, Chairman of Tips Films, had said: “We are delighted to partner with Ashwiny and Nitesh, two of the most respected and innovative filmmakers in our industry. Their unique storytelling styles and passion for cinema align perfectly with our vision at Tips, and we are confident that this collaboration will result in films that leave a lasting impact. We look forward to working with Ashwiny and Nitesh to bring exceptional films to the big screen.”