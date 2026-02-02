Narcos: Mexico actor Gerardo Taracena dies at 55

Mexican actor Gerardo Taracena, best known to global audiences for his roles in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico and Mel Gibson’s epic film Apocalypto, has died at the age of 55. The news was reported by The Independent.

Taracena’s death was confirmed by the Mexican Academy of Film Art and Sciences, which paid tribute to the actor in a social media post, describing him as a powerful presence whose work left a lasting impact on Mexican cinema. The academy extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, adding that his performances would continue to be remembered for their honesty and emotional depth.

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump speaks to PM Modi, says US ambassador to India Sergio Gor

Born in Mexico City in 1970, Taracena built a respected career across theatre, film and television, earning recognition for his intense screen presence and commitment to character-driven storytelling. Within Mexico’s film industry, he was regarded as a versatile performer who brought depth to both supporting and lead roles.

See the post here:

His contribution to cinema was acknowledged with three nominations at the Ariel Awards, often referred to as Mexico’s equivalent of the Oscars. According to the academy, these nominations reflected a career defined by discipline, expressive range and dedication to the craft of acting.

Advertisement

Also Read | Oracle shares drop after news of $50 bn fundraise for cloud infra expansion

Taracena also found international recognition through projects that reached audiences beyond Mexico. In 2006, he appeared in Apocalypto, a historical action film that went on to achieve global commercial success. More than a decade later, he introduced himself to a new generation of viewers by portraying drug smuggler Pablo Acosta in Narcos: Mexico, a Netflix series that explored the origins of the modern drug trade.

Following the announcement of his death, fans and fellow artists took to social media to remember Taracena’s work, with many highlighting how his performances stood out despite limited screen time. Several users praised his ability to bring realism and emotional weight to intense roles, calling him “one of those actors you never forget once you see him on screen”.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “What a shame! Rest in peace.”

Another user wrote, “Fly High Big Gerardo!!”

The third user wrote, “Nooo!! I was just admiring this guy yesterday for his performance in Apocalypto and NARCOS… Dammit… RiP Mr Taracena.”