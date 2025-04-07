Narcos: Mexico actor Manuel Masalva in medically induced coma after severe infection

Washington DC [US], April 7 (ANI): Narcos: Mexico fame actor Manuel Masalva remains in critical but stable condition after being placed in a medically induced coma following the contraction of a "very aggressive bacteria" while travelling in the Philippines, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, Jaime Jaramillo Espinosa, the CEO of Mexican management agency JIM Management and Masalva's manager first relayed the medical situation of the actor to the Los Angeles Times. It reported that Masalva is currently hospitalised in Dubai.

In late March, the Narcos: Mexico actor underwent emergency surgery after doctors uncovered the bacterial infection which had then reached his lungs.

According to Deadline, as quoted by Per Espinosa, the actor is currently on antibiotics and his lungs are shown to have responded after the treatment.

Masalva's close friend Mario Moran came forward to support his close aide by asking for donations to the actor's family for the international costs associated with the actor's hospitalisation outside of his home country.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor said,

"My brother is fighting for his life far from home. I want to ask for your help in this very difficult moment," Moran said in Spanish.

"As was announced yesterday, Manuel Masalva -- who is one of my best friends, who is really like a brother to me -- fell victim to a very aggressive bacteria while he was on vacation. And this led to him being in an induced coma, and until now his situation continues to be delicate. The medical costs are enormous and in a country where everything is even more difficult. Any help, no matter how small it may seem, can make a difference in this difficult moment. If you are able to contribute, we will express our heart-filled gratitude." said Moran as quoted and translated by Deadline.

In a more recent post, he thanked people who donated, sent messages and helped to garner support for the better health of the actor.

He added that Masalva's condition remains delicate and that he is continuing to receive treatment accordingly.

"Now all that remains is to wait and have faith that in the coming days or weeks he will begin to improve," he said, asking people for their prayers.

Acccording to Deadline, Mexican actor Masalva is best known for playing Ramon Arellano Felix in Netflix's Narcos: Mexico alongside Diego Luna, Michael Pena, Bad Bunny and Scoot McNairy.

His credits also include the Univision telenovela La Rosa de Guadalupe and the biographical drama series La Guzman.

Last year, Deadline exclusively announced he would appear in Netflix's forthcoming series The Gringo Hunters, currently in post-production in Mexico City. (ANI)