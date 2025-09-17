Narendra Modi biopic to release in 2026: Check who will play PM Modi in Maa Vande and other details here

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, Silver Cast Creations announced a biopic, titled Maa Vande, chronicling his life. The makers said the movie will be released in 2026 in multiple languages, including English.

Here's what we know about the biopic: According to reports, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan will play PM Modi's role in the biopic directed by Kranthi Kumar. The movie will be produced by Veer Reddy M.

The biopic promises to trace PM Modi's extraordinary journey, from his childhood to his rise as the leader of the nation. It will also spotlight his deep bond with his mother, Heeraben Modi, who remained a source of unwavering inspiration throughout his life.

The team of Maa Vande includes some of the most acclaimed technicians in Indian cinema:

Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar

National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad

Renowned production designer Sabu Cyril

King Solomon is choreographing the action

Music will be composed by Ravi Basrur PM Modi turns 75 Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time.

The BJP and its supporters celebrate Modi’s birthday as Sewa Divas (Day of Service) with various social service activities, including blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and health camps.

The BJP will organise over two-week-long "Sewa Pakhwada" from 17 September. As per the plan, the BJP will organise events across the country during the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ to be observed till 2 October, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Under this initiative, activities such as blood donation camps, health check-up camps, cleanliness drives, environmental protection campaigns, exhibitions, dialogue programmes, distribution of assistive devices to persons with disabilities, ‘Modi Vikas Marathon’, sports festivals, and drawing competitions will be held.