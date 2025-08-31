Nargis Fakhri makes first appearance with husband Tony Beig, Farah Khan joins | WATCH

Six months after reports of their marriage flooded social media, Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri made her first public appearance with her husband, Tony Beig.
At a recent event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, the duo were spotted with Director Farah Khan.
Yes, their latest appearance together confirms the rumours of her marriage. According to reports, Nargis married Beig in a hush-hush ceremony at an opulent hotel in California.
The event took place at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, and was attended by their close family and friends.
Nargis Fakhri married Tony Beig on 16 February 2025, according to reports. Livemint could not independently verify the date.
The couple reportedly dated around three years before marriage and were also seen together in Dubai on the New Year 2024.
Tony Beig is a Kashmiri-born businessman based in Los Angeles. He has managed to stay out of the public eye for quite some time. However, the leaked photos of their wedding revealed him to Nargis' fans for the first time in February.
Nargis, originally from the United States of America, made her Bollywood debut with superhit movie Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor in 2011.
She has since then appeared in several films. Some of the notable ones are: Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Saagasam, Azhar, Dishoom and Torbaaz.
Most recently, she appeared in Housefull 5, which was released on June 6, 2025. The movie earned over ₹300 crore at the global box office and crossed the ₹200 crore mark with its domestic box office collection.
In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Nargis can be seen posing on the red carpet with Tony and Farah Khan. As Tony stepped forward to pose with Farah, she could be heard telling him, “Come stand with your wife.”
The video can be seen here:
Nargis was wearing a wine-coloured lehenga choli by Mahima Mahajan, with gold bangles and a matching necklace. Tony wore an all-black ensemble.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.