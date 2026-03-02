Nargis Fakhri opens up about anxiety-filled, sleepless night in Dubai amid conflict: ‘Don’t know what’s gonna happen…’

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri opened up about her days in Dubai amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Recalling anxiety and sleepless nights as she is stuck in Dubai, the Rockstar actor talked about the uncertainty in the Middle East region. She said that she has been struggling with sleeplessness as she is always on high alert.

Nargis Fakhri shares update from Dubai On Sunday, Nargis Fakhri took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a series of posts from Dubai amid the conflict and the rising tensions between the countries. She shared her candid thoughts as she grew anxious. She posted a picture from Dubai, which seemed to be a view from her unit, where she is lodged. In the caption, she wrote, “It’s been a crazy 2 days here”.

The actor also reposted a reel showcasing how locals are working hard to ensure the safety and security of the people. She praised the efforts of authorities and added, “Yes (100 emoji) what a great job they are doing.”

In her next Instagram Story, Nargis Fakhri shared a picture of the night sky view from her balcony. She shared that she was unable to sleep due to the ongoing crisis.

“Can’t even get to sleep” She said, “No matter what, this feeling of anxiety and dread lingers becuz (because) you just don’t know what’s gonna happen next. Can’t even get to sleep, your brain is on high alert. It’s so late and I am wide awake.”

View full Image Nargis Fakhri on Instagram.

Who is Nargis Fakhri Nargis Fakhri hails from the US. She made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor's 2011 film, Rockstar. She starred in films like Madras Cafe (2013), Main Tera Hero (2014), Housefull 3 (2016) and Spy (2015).

Last year, Fakhri married her boyfriend, Tony Beig, in a hush-hush wedding in California. She was last seen in Housefull 5, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

Latest update from US-Israeli and Iran conflict Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict between US-Israeli and Iran continues to expand on Monday, engulfing Lebanon with Israel responding to strikes by Hezbollah, reported Reuters. On the other hand, Tehran fired missiles and drones at Israel, Gulf states and a British air base in far-away Cyprus, added the agency.

Video images reportedly showed a US warplane falling out of the sky over Kuwait early on Monday, while a person could be seen parachuting. The location was verified by Reuters as filmed in the Al Jahra area of Kuwait.

Kuwait's defence ministry said several American aircraft had crashed. Reportedly, all crew members survived and were in stable condition.

A witness told Reuters that smoke was observed coming from the area surrounding the US Embassy compound in Kuwait City. Emergency services, including fire engines and ambulances, were also seen at the location later.

Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti forces intercepted several hostile drones.