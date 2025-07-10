Narivetta OTT release date OUT: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas' film online

Narivetta OTT release date OUT: Actor Tovino Thomas-starrer gripping cop-drama Narivetta will soon be streaming online. The makers have finally locked the OTT release date. Directed by Anuraj Manohar and written by Abin Joseph, the film is based on the 2003 Muthanga Case.

Narivetta OTT release date Narivetta will be released on OTT on 11 July 2025.

Narivetta OTT release platfrom The film will be streaming on SonyLiv.

On Thursday, the official Instagram handle of the OTT platform posted a video from the film. Announcing the OTT release, their post read, “Faces of phases! Watch #Narivetta from July 11 only on Sony LIV @tovinothomas @surajvenjaramoodu @cherandirector @anurajmanohar @aryasalimofficial @jakes_bejoy #SonyLIVSouth.”

Narivetta cast The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan and Rini Udayakumar in key roles. It also marks Cheran's Malayalam film debut.

Narivetta plot Narivetta focuses on the story of 28-year-old Varghese (played by Tovino Thomas), a man struggling to find his place in the world. Deeply in love with Nancy (played by Priyamvada Krishnan), Varghese turns down every job opportunity, convinced none of them match his idea of a “respectable” profession. Tired of his indecisiveness and lack of direction, Nancy ends their relationship, urging him to grow up and take responsibility. Left with no choice, Varghese joins the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as a constable.

What follows is a journey of transformation in his life. While his superiors mock and belittle him, Varghese finds an unexpected ally in Officer Bashir Ahmed (played by Suraj Venjaramoodu), who is a kind-hearted senior who becomes both his mentor and friend. Under Bashir’s guidance, Varghese slowly begins to mature. However, the story takes a dramatic turn, intersecting with a tense operation rooted in the 2003 Muthanga tribal protest, challenging Varghese’s beliefs, morality, and identity once again.

Narivetta is backed by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan under the banner of Indian Cinema Company. The film music is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

The film was released in theatres on 23 May and became a commercial success, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews from the audience.