Narivetta OTT Release: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu’s critically acclaimed thriller to stream on THIS OTT platform

Malayalam thriller Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu, is all set to premiere on SonyLIV on July 11. The intense police procedural, which earned praise during its theatrical run, will now be available to stream for digital audiences.
SonyLIV confirmed the film’s release date via Instagram, sharing a gripping teaser along with the caption: “Echoes of truth, shadows of injustice! Watch Narivetta from July 11 only on Sony LIV.” The platform also posted a series of stills from the film, tagging lead actor Tovino Thomas and building anticipation among fans.
SonyLIV also posted it on X and wrote, “He carried their souls in every step, and their voices in his heart. Tovino’s most haunting performance, streaming on Sony LIV from Jul 11th. Watch #Narivetta from July 11 only on Sony LIV."
Narivetta follows the story of Varghese (Tovino Thomas), a disillusioned 28-year-old who struggles to find meaning in life. After repeated job rejections and a breakup with his girlfriend Nancy (Priyamvada Krishnan), he reluctantly joins the CRPF. What follows is a transformative journey, as he finds guidance under Officer Bashir Ahmed (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who mentors him through the rigid system.
The film takes a darker turn when it dives into a case inspired by the 2003 Muthanga tribal protest — blending fiction with real-life socio-political tension.
Directed by Abin Joseph and produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan under the Indian Cinema Company banner, Narivetta struck a chord with audiences and critics alike during its theatrical run.
Scoring a 40-day run in cinemas, the film was lauded for its powerful narrative, emotional depth, and raw performances.
Tovino Thomas had earlier shared heartfelt audience reactions on social media, including clips of viewers wiping tears and giving the film a standing ovation.
With Jakes Bejoy’s music elevating the emotional beats, Narivetta promises a gripping and thought-provoking watch as it makes its way to OTT.