Narivetta OTT Release: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu’s critically acclaimed thriller to stream on THIS OTT platform

Malayalam thriller Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu, is all set to premiere on SonyLIV on July 11. The intense police procedural, which earned praise during its theatrical run, will now be available to stream for digital audiences.

Advertisement

SonyLIV announces OTT debut of Narivetta SonyLIV confirmed the film’s release date via Instagram, sharing a gripping teaser along with the caption: “Echoes of truth, shadows of injustice! Watch Narivetta from July 11 only on Sony LIV.” The platform also posted a series of stills from the film, tagging lead actor Tovino Thomas and building anticipation among fans.

SonyLIV also posted it on X and wrote, “He carried their souls in every step, and their voices in his heart. Tovino’s most haunting performance, streaming on Sony LIV from Jul 11th. Watch #Narivetta from July 11 only on Sony LIV."

Advertisement

A gritty tale rooted in reality Narivetta follows the story of Varghese (Tovino Thomas), a disillusioned 28-year-old who struggles to find meaning in life. After repeated job rejections and a breakup with his girlfriend Nancy (Priyamvada Krishnan), he reluctantly joins the CRPF. What follows is a transformative journey, as he finds guidance under Officer Bashir Ahmed (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who mentors him through the rigid system.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025 Highlights: More than 25 crore workers to join strike

The film takes a darker turn when it dives into a case inspired by the 2003 Muthanga tribal protest — blending fiction with real-life socio-political tension.

A powerful narrative Directed by Abin Joseph and produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan under the Indian Cinema Company banner, Narivetta struck a chord with audiences and critics alike during its theatrical run.

Advertisement

Scoring a 40-day run in cinemas, the film was lauded for its powerful narrative, emotional depth, and raw performances.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Over 25 crore workers to participate in strike

Tovino Thomas had earlier shared heartfelt audience reactions on social media, including clips of viewers wiping tears and giving the film a standing ovation.