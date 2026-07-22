Naseeruddin Shah condemns ‘zulm’ against students at Jantar Mantar, compares Delhi Police with ICE

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah shared a powerful message on social media from his official account amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest in Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Shah grew visibly emotional as he talked about police action against students protesting in the national capital on 20 July. He went on to compare Delhi Police to ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents from the US who often face allegations of brutality.

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Naseeruddin Shah condemns police action against students Nasseruddin Shah dropped a video message online. He backed students who were protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak.

In the video, Shah shared, “Iss waqt mera dil bhi bhara hua hai aur main gusse se khaul bhi raha hoon yeh dekhkar ke humare bachchon ke saath kis tarah zulm ka bartav kiya ja raha hai unn gundon ke haathon jo mujhe America ke ICE agents ki yaad dilate hai, muh pe naqab lagaye hue, haath mein danda liye hue. Kabhi apne bachchon ke baare mein bhi socha karo aur yeh bhi socho tumhara anjaam tumhe bhi ek din milega zaroor. (I am emotional, and at the same time, my blood boils seeing how the youth are being tortured by those goons who remind me of the ICE agents in America. These people were wearing masks and holding batons. Do think about your children too and be aware of the consequences you would have to face eventually.)"

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“Keep fighting” Extending support to the students, the 76-year-old actor added, “Bohot se logon ki hamdardi aapke saath hai. Bohot se log aapke saath hai. Aap ladhte rahe, mujhe humare mulq ki yuva peedhi se humesha ummeed rahi hai aur ab voh ummeed aur ujagar ho gayi hai. Aap log apni ladayi ladhte rahein, hum aapke saath hai.”(I would like to tell the students that do not lose hope. You have the empathy of millions. There are many standing by you. Keep fighting; I always have faith in the youth of our country, and the faith has just strengthened. In this fight, we are with you).”

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What happened in Delhi Shah's words arrive after violence erupted during the Chalo Sansad march in Delhi on Monday. Several students and activists joined the CJP-proposed march to Parliament despite tight security such as multi-layered barricades, heavy police force and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

In several visuals, police was seen using force, including lathicharge and tear gas shells against protesters who gathered at Jantar Mantar to attempt to march towards Parliament.

Why are students protesting The protest, which began earlier in June at Jantar Mantar, is seeking accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Later, Sonam Wangchuk joined the CJP protest, launching a hunger strike.

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On Tuesday, the protest witnessed further political backing as several political figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray and more, extended their support.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with Kharge and several senior party leaders, staged a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, seeking the PM's resignation following the police action against the student protesters.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.