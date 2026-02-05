Naseeruddin Shah says he was disinvited from Mumbai University event without explanation or apology

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has claimed that he was disinvited from a Mumbai University event at the last minute without any explanation or apology, an experience he described as both insulting and disappointing as he was looking forward to interacting with students.

In a strongly-worded opinion piece for The Indian Express newspaper on Thursday, Shah said he was keen to attend the event, organised by the university's Urdu department for February 1. But he was informed late on the night of January 31 that he need not come.

"The Jashn-e-Urdu organised by the Urdu department of Mumbai University for February 1, from which I was disinvited at the last moment, was an event I was greatly looking forward to because it meant interacting with students.

"The university, after informing me that I needn't attend (on the night of January 31, and giving no reason for it, forget an apology) obviously considered this not insulting enough," Shah wrote.

The actor alleged the university later told the audience that he had refused to attend.

"It's not really surprising they didn't have the courage to state the truth - that I 'openly make statements against the country', (if they were covert I suppose that would be all right) or, at least, that's what a senior university official reportedly said.

"If he's not merely toeing the line and actually believes that statement, I hereby challenge the gentleman in question to produce one single statement of mine in which I run down my country," he said.

The actor, known for critically-acclaimed films such as "Nishant", "Aakrosh", "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", "Masoom" and "Sparsh", said he has often been critical and continues to be so of many things the ruling dispensation does.

"I have often lamented the lack of civic sense and consideration for the other in our country," he said.

Shah also said he has been vocal about several other issues -- things that trouble "people like me about the direction in which we seem to be headed".

"... where student activists are held for years without trial but convicted rapists/murderers are frequently granted bail, where cow vigilantes have a free hand to maim and kill, where history is being rewritten and the content of textbooks revised, where even science is being fiddled with, where a Chief Minister, no less, talks of harassing the 'Miyas'," he added.

The actor then asked -- "Just how long can this hatred be sustained?"

"This is not the country I grew up in and was taught to love. The 'thought police' and 'doublespeak' have been deployed in full force, as has surveillance. The "two minutes of hate" have turned into 24 hours of hate.