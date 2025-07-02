Naseeruddin Shah shares cryptic post after facing backlash over now-deleted remarks supporting Diljit Dosanjh

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah deleted his post defending Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh amid controversy over collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his movie Sardaar Ji 3 after heavy backlash.

However, the veteran actor shared a cryptic post a day later, saying, “It is almost impossible to carry the torch of truth through a crowd without singeing somebody's beard.”

He attributed the quote to Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, scientist and philosopher (1 Jul 1742-1799).

The quote loosely means that speaking or standing up for the truth is likely to upset or offend someone, even if that’s not the intention.

The actor, however, did not directly address the backlash over his Facebook post or his support for Diljit Dosanjh.

Backlash on Naseeruddin Shah's support for Diljit Dosanjh Naseeruddin Shah was heavily criticised by BJP leaders and some Bollywood filmmakers for his stance on the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam termed Shah’s remarks anti-Hindu and sought a public apology from the veteran actor. He said the actor had hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus and sought a public apology from him.

“Why is Naseeruddin Shah equating Kailasa with Pakistan?” Kadam said, referring to Shah’s post asking those who say 'Go to Pakistan', to ‘Go to Kailasa’.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also criticised the actor's post, saying that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) was “not surprised, not shocked” by Naseeruddin Shah's response to Diljit Dosan's controversy.

“He calls us Jumla party, he calls us goons. The educated, versatile actor, senior person in the industry, calling us goons proves the frustration and kind of restlessness of Naseeruddin Shah,” said Ashoke Pandit, referring to Shah's post calling the attack on Diljit “dirty tricks department of Jumla Party”.

“It's very sad that I have to, on behalf of the Federation of Western India's senior employees, I have explain to him the real situation between Pakistan and India,” he added.

FWICE has issued a “non-cooperative directive” to Diljit Dosanjh over the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy.

What did Naseeruddin Shah's deleted post say? “I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they've got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is, whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned,” Naseeruddin Shah's deleted post read.