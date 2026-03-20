Nat Geo under fire after starring Alia Bhatt for animal welfare, netizens recall her Gucci outfit: ‘Unfollowing’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made it to the 2026 National Geographic 33 list as a changemaker for her efforts towards animal and wildlife conservation. Announcing the same, the official post by Nat Geo read: “Ever since she was a child, actress and National Geographic 33 changemaker @aliaabhatt has been passionate about creating tangible change to better our world.” However, Bhatt's inclusion in the list has gained mixed opinions from the internet.

Alia Bhatt featured as National Geographic's changemaker Reacting to the post, netizens questioned Alia Bhatt's contributions. While some reminded the channel of her leather outfits and bags, others cited her recent Gucci outfit as an example of animal cruelty. Some also slammed the channel and urged others to unfollow the page.

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Netizens react Among them, a user sarcastically wrote in the comment section, “Shining a light on conservation by wearing designer calfskin bags and leather dresses. So cute.”

Another said, “I wouldn’t doubt that Alia is a great actress, but her lifestyle is not friendly towards the environment. Talking about her foundation that highlights and works towards the issues of animal and ecological welfare, well, the latest Gucci black leather coat said it all. She has been spotted multiple times wearing and carrying products which are made out of animals. I mean, how on earth did National Geographic choose her?”

One more said, “So many women in India who have dedicated their lives to conserving forests, seeds and animals. And @natgeoindia chooses the woman who wears and endorses leather.”

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Yet another added, “Is this the new 2026 satire?”

A different one commented, “Is this Natgeo or Vogue”. Someone else said, “NatGeo, what is wrong with you ? Time to unfollow.”

Reflecting similar sentiments, a post on X read: “Nat Geo including Alia Bhatt as a changemaker is your chance to stop believing this fake channels, the only change she made was killing calf to make her a Gucci jacket.”

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On Reddit, a user said, “This woman. She wants to be in everything.” “Hypocrisy is something all Bollywood celebrities are good at,” another one said.

Someone said, “She’s as much of a hypocrite as that Priyanka Chopra who complained about Diwali firecrackers polluting the air and then went on to burst firecrackers worth lakhs of rupees on her own wedding.”

Also Read | BAFTA Film Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt turns heads in shimmering Gucci gown

Alia Bhatt on animal and environmental welfare Talking to Nat Geo, Alia Bhatt shared how the thought of using her reach for animal and environmental welfare through films, books and campaigns reached her. She said, “I was in this position where I started to question whether my voice had quality,” adding, "I said, OK, let me go to something that I feel very passionate about. And that is animals.”

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Besides Bhatt, the list also stars Priyanka Chopra.

Alia Bhatt for Gucci Notably, Alia Bhatt is a Global Brand Ambassador for Gucci. She was appointed as the first Indian to represent the luxury fashion house in May 2023. She attended the Gucci Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February.