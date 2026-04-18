Natalie Portman pregnant with third baby, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable: 'It’s a privilege and a miracle’

Hollywood actor Natalie Portman has shared that she is expecting her third child, marking her first baby with partner Tanguy Destable. The announcement comes just over two years after her divorce from choreographer Benjamin Millepied was finalised following more than a decade of marriage.

In an interview published on 17 April, Portman expressed her excitement about the new chapter in her life. “Tanguy and I are very excited,” she said, adding that she feels “very grateful” for the experience.

‘A Privilege And A Miracle’

Speaking candidly about her pregnancy, the actor reflected on how her upbringing shaped her perspective. Portman shared that she grew up hearing about the challenges of conceiving, given her parents’ background in the medical field.

“I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle,” she told Harper’s Bazaar, acknowledging that many people she knows have struggled with fertility. She added that while pregnancy is “a beautiful, joyous thing,” it is also “not an easy thing,” emphasising her sense of gratitude.

The actor said she holds “deep appreciation” for the journey, underlining the emotional complexity that often accompanies such experiences.

Relationship Kept Largely Private

Portman and Destable have been linked since March 2025, though the couple has largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. Their appearances together have been limited, with only a few outings noted since they were first reported to be dating, E News reported.

The upcoming child will join Portman’s two children from her previous marriage—14-year-old son Aleph and 9-year-old daughter Amalia.

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Balancing Stardom And Family Life

Despite her global fame, Portman has consistently maintained a boundary between her professional and personal life, particularly when it comes to her children. Known for her roles in films such as Black Swan and major franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, she has often spoken about keeping her family life private.

In a recent interaction earlier this year, Portman revealed that her children are not particularly interested in watching her films. “My kids are so resistant to seeing anything that I’m in,” she said, noting that they prefer to see her simply as their mother rather than a movie star.

“They kind of just want to see me as me, which I appreciate,” she added.

A Personal Glimpse Into Motherhood

More recently, Portman offered a rare glimpse into her personal life through a handwritten letter addressed to her children. The note, which was read aloud as part of a campaign film released in March, reflected on themes of resilience, self-love and inner strength.

In the letter, she spoke about building strength through everyday experiences—whether in moments of doubt, joy or challenge—and emphasised the importance of unconditional self-love.

“That’s where you’ll find love… the love for yourself. With love, Mom,” she concluded.

A New Chapter Ahead