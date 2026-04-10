Natasha Lyonne removed from Delta flight hours after Euphoria premiere — what happened? Check her reaction

Natasha Lyonne was escorted off a Delta flight on Tuesday, according to PageSix. The incident reportedly occurred just a few hours after the Euphoria Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles.

According to the news outlet, Natasha was supposed to fly to New York City from LA, but was removed from the flight after repeatedly failing to follow the flight attendants' instructions.

Why was Natasha Lyonne removed from the flight? Natasha Lyonne, known for her Emmy-nominated roles in Orange Is the New Black, had boarded the Delta flight at the Los Angeles International Airport, just a few hours after the premiere, in which she appeared as a guest star.

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On the flight, Natasha was asked to shut off her laptop and fasten her seatbelt multiple times for takeoff, Page Six reported.

The crew reportedly asked her to follow their instructions numerous times, but she failed to do so. Page Six said she appeared to be dozing off behind her sunglasses. The crew reportedly asked if she needed medical attention.

The red-eye flight, which had already taxied to the runway, made a quick return to the gate, where the staff reportedly escorted Lyonne off the plane with her belongings.

Natasha Lyonne looked visibly disoriented, the outlet said.

“Where are we?” she reportedly asked a crew member.

“We’re still in L.A. The plane hasn’t gone anywhere,” the staffer responded. “The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it.”

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An eyewitness told Page Six that Natasha deboarded the flight herself “without incident while eating pretzels”. She reportedly shushed the gate agent, stood up from her first-class seat, and walked to the bathroom before leaving.

Delta flight delayed by an hour The Delta flight was delayed by just over an hour, Page Six said without identifying the flight. However, according to FlightAware, Delta Flight DL960 from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) was delayed by one hour and seven minutes on April 7.

Natasha Lyonne reacts Natasha Lyonne reacted to the incident on her social media platform without elaborating on the details. “My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports.”

The actress, who was supposed to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote Euphoria, said, “Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards.”

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Natasha also cheekily asked who owned Page Six, the news outlet that first reported the incident. “Who owns page six/New York Post now again?” she wrote in her X post.

Natasha Lyonne's struggle with addiction Natasha Lyonne has been vocal about her struggles with addiction.

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She had previously entered a rehab facility in 2006 and struggled with sobriety through much of the 2000s. According to media reports, as a result of her addictions, Natasha suffered serious health complications, including a heart infection, a collapsed lung, and hepatitis C.

The reported incident comes after the actress gave her fans a health update in late March this year, three months after revealing she had relapsed during her sobriety journey.

“Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet,” she wrote in an X post on March 19.