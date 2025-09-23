National Award: SRK flaunts his silver medal; children Suhana, Aryan congratulate him with special post

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's first National Award win is special for all his fans, as well as his family members.

On Tuesday evening, SRK was felicitated with Rajat Kamal by President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

After the honour, his children, Suhana and Aryan Khan, penned a congratulatory note for their "papa". They also posted a winning selfie of SRK.

In the image, SRK could be seen flaunting his medal.

"You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold but This Silver is Gold... Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award, Congratulations papa we love you," the post read.

SRK shares the Best Actor Award with Vikrant Massey, who got the honour for 12th Fail. Shah Rukh's friends Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji were also honoured with National Awards on Tuesday.

While Rani bagged the Best Actress Award, Karan received it for his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Congratulating SRK, Karan and Rani for their win, Gauri took to Instagram and wrote, "The big day for all three of my favourites... What an honour to receive the National Award!!! today is the culmination of all your hard work! Continue to inspire.... @iamsrk #RaniMukerji @karanjohar."

Gauri also shared a picture of SRK and Gauri. The two can be seen sharing smiles as they were seated together at the ceremony.

The National Film Award winners were announced in August, with Shah Rukh Khan named Best Actor in a Leading Role.

After the announcement, SRK had taken to social media to share an emotional video of gratitude for his fans, team, family, and colleagues.

"Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today...," he said.

"Needless to say, I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, and to the I&B Ministry, and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour," the 59-year-old actor had said.

He had also thanked his entire team of 'Jawan'."I want to thank my team and management, which works tirelessly. They bear with me my eccentricities and my impatience and give me their full attention, making me look much better than I am. This award would not be possible at all without their love and perseverance," he added.

Shah Rukh had also acknowledged the unwavering support of his family throughout his journey."My wife and kids, who over the last few years have given me so much more love and care as if I am the kid in the house, and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time," he emphasised.