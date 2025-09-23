National Film Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey bag top acting honours

The 71st National Film Awards were held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu conferred honours on films released in 2023. The ceremony marked a landmark moment for Bollywood, with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey each receiving their first National Award in acting categories.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey jointly bagged the Best Actor award, Khan for Jawan and Massey for 12th Fail, while Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Shah Rukh Khan’s first National Award For Shah Rukh Khan, the recognition is a career milestone. Directed by Atlee, Jawan blended high-octane action with socially relevant themes such as unemployment and farmer suicides. The film became a commercial juggernaut, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide, cementing Khan’s status as one of India’s most bankable stars.

Rani Mukerji’s powerful portrayal Rani Mukerji earned widespread acclaim for her performance in Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, inspired by the real-life custody battle of Indian immigrant couple Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya in Norway. Her nuanced portrayal of a mother fighting for her children’s rights was praised as a symbol of resilience and emotional depth.

Vikrant Massey’s breakout moment Vikrant Massey, dressed in a cream bandhgala at the ceremony, was honoured for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The modestly budgeted film ( ₹20 crore) became a sleeper hit, collecting nearly ₹70 crore at the box office and amplifying Massey’s presence in mainstream cinema.

Mohanlal’s lifetime achievement Beyond the acting honours, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest recognition, celebrating his remarkable legacy across four decades.