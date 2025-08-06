National Handloom Day 2025: Bollywood divas who embraced traditional weaves

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): India is all set to observe its 11th National Handloom Day on Thursday, August 7. The celebrations, which are duly held every year, aim to showcase the richness and relevance of the country's handloom heritage and also recognise the talent and craftsmanship of the Indian weavers.

Handloom sarees, which have been an integral part of India's textile heritage, have efficiently made their way to the wardrobes of many across the country and even abroad. Many of our Bollywood celebrities have also beautifully embraced handloom, often wearing traditional weaves at public events and even in their daily lives.

This National Handloom Day, let's take a look at some Bollywood stars and their admiration for handloom sarees.

Alia Bhatt

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star has time and again showcased her love for the classic drapes. In one of her looks, Alia opted for a stunning white jamdani saree for a promotional event. From this elegant Jamdani to pretty Chanderi drapes and endorsing Indian crafts on the global stage, Alia has taken up sustainable fashion as a responsibility.

Vidya Balan

When talking about handloom sarees, how can we not mention Vidya Balan? The actress is often seen advocating for Indian handloom sarees, even sporting one for public events. Vidya is among the few Bollywood actors who have strongly promoted the traditional weaves from different corners of India.

Priyanka Chopra

The actor has successfully turned the traditional handwoven sarees into trendy ensembles, creating quite a stir. In one of her outings, Priyanka was dressed in a gorgeous "60-year-old vintage Banarasi brocade saree made using silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk."

Deepika Padukone

Ditching those glittery gowns, Deepika Padukone chose a stunning peacock blue Benarasi saree for a red carpet event. She beautifully carried the rich blue fabric with heavy jewellery and a subtle makeup. Deepika finished off the look with a high-neckline blouse with full sleeves, accentuating her ensemble.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza's unwavering love for handloom sarees is known to all. In many of her public appearances, the actress went for the classic drape, even adding a modern twist to the traditional silhouette. Dia has often expressed her admiration for Indian handloom and shown support for the local weavers.