National Museum hosts release, screening of two documentaries to celebrate Buddhas legacy

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The National Museum hosted the release and screening of two documentary films to showcase the rich history of Buddhism and its cultural legacy in India, an official statement said.

The movies were titled "Nalanda: A Journey through Time" and "Gurpa: The Last Footsteps of Mahakasyapa". It was screened at the National Museum Auditorium in collaboration with the Nava Nalanda Mahavihara (NNM), Nalanda, and the Light of the Buddhadharma Foundation International, India (LBDFI).

The documentaries were screened on April 8 and 9.

Professor Siddharth Singh, Vice Chancellor of NNM, mentioned in the opening address that their university aims to raise awareness about the footsteps of the Buddha, and these documentary films are part of their initiative, the statement said.

He added that the current 'in the footsteps of the Buddha' pilgrimage is limited to a few popular sites, whereas there exists an extensive Buddhacarika (footsteps of the Buddha) that the world is unaware of. Their effort is to increase the scope and span of the Buddhist Pilgrimage.

During the event, Professor Buddha Rashmi Mani, Director General of the National Museum, delivered the Presidential address. In his speech, Prof. Mani highlighted the significance of preserving and promoting India's Buddhist heritage, the statement added.

He emphasised the important role these documentaries play in showcasing the rich history of Buddhism and its cultural legacy. Prof. Mani further remarked on the importance of such initiatives for both academic and public awareness.

According to the press note, Ms. Wangmo Dixey, the Executive Director of LBDFI, also spoke at the event, offering her insights on the occasion.

She emphasised the significance of the event, highlighting how it represents a crucial step in the nation's collective effort to preserve and promote the teachings of Buddhism, ensuring that the legacy of this ancient tradition continues to inspire generations to come, the statement added.

Nalanda: A Journey through Time

As per the release, the documentary Nalanda: A Journey through Time showcases the unparalleled contributions of Sri Nalanda Mahavihara (Ancient Nalanda University) to the development of Buddhist literature, philosophy, art, and architecture.

Nalanda played a pivotal role in the spread of Buddhism across Asia and was a hub for a global exchange of ideas, influencing Buddhist thought, art, and iconography across countries such as China, Korea, Japan, and Tibet, as stated in the film's description in the statement.

The film aims to document the critical role Nalanda played in shaping Buddhist traditions and philosophies. It features insightful interviews with Dr. BR Mani, Director General of the National Museum and a renowned Indian archaeologist, along with other subject matter experts, including the former Vice Chancellor of NNM and Ven. Geshe Dorji Damdul, Director of Tibet House, New Delhi.

The Documentary was previously showcased at the first edition of The Bodhipath Film Festival, held on March 11, 2025, at the India International Centre in New Delhi.

Gurpa: The Last Footsteps of Mahakasyapa

Further, as per the release, shared by the Ministry of Culture, the documentary follows the pilgrimage of 25 international monks from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, and India as they retrace Mahakasyapa's final journey from Veluvana (Rajgir) to Gurpa Mountain.

The film combines documentary storytelling with cinematic techniques to present the sacred walk of the Venerable Mahasangha of the ITCC and the profound significance of Mahakasyapa's last journey.

The documentary highlights the historical, prophetic, and spiritual aspects of Mahakasyapa's life and the sacredness of Gurpa Mountain, one of the most significant locations in Buddhism.

The film underscores the connection between the Buddha's teachings and the Buddhacarika, the geographical entity encompassing the areas of the Buddha's sublime wanderings and those of his principal disciples, stated the description of the film in a press note.

Director Shri Surinder M. Talwar is an acclaimed Indian filmmaker with over 40 years of experience in the audio-visual industry. He has directed a wide range of films, including research-based documentaries, short features, docu-dramas, corporate films, and award-winning music videos.

His films have been showcased at various forums, including the United Nations.

In recent years, Talwar has focused solely on projects related to Buddhismand Indian Buddhist heritage. His film Buddhism: A Spiritual Journey has won numerous awards both in India and internationally.

This project, conceived by the LBDFI and the NNM, seeks to revive the 70 km trail that Mahakasyapa took over 26 centuries ago to reach his final resting place at Gurpa Mountain.