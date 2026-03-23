Navjot Singh Sidhu divides his property among kids: ‘Not a penny from politics, only hard-earned money’

Former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has shared how his properties will be distributed among his children: Rabia and Karan. According to his announcement, Sidhu has transferred his Amritsar residence to his daughter, Rabia Sidhu, while his ancestral home in Patiala has been handed over to his son, Karan Sidhu. He shared that both homes symbolise different chapters of his life—spanning his cricketing career, commentary work, and television appearances.

In his message, Sidhu expressed a deep sense of gratitude for the decision, describing the properties as blessings that he is now passing on to the next generation. He wrote, “He said that he received these two homes due to the blessings of Goddess Parvati, and therefore, he is handing them over to his two children.”

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“The house that I built with the blessings of Mother Parvati to honour a “ word of honour “ that I gave to Amritsar , they said that I would be a Migratory bird after elections - assured them that I would live here … after 2 terms as MP, the promise had not been fulfilled… On a Navratri day, she beckoned me to venture out …. From Bigg Boss to Hindi commentary with Star Tv & then to the Kapil Sharma show - ventured out in 2012 & finished it in May 2014 with her grace …. Not a single penny from Politics , only hard-earned money - Karan will inherit my ancestral House built by my father, and the Amritsar house will be inherited by Rabia,” he wrote on social media.

Inside the lavish Amritsar residence As reported by News24, the Amritsar property is known for its grandeur and unique design. Built between 2014 and 2015 at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore, the residence spans over 49,500 square feet in a prime locality. It features a swimming pool, gym, spa, and even a dedicated Shiva temple, blending luxury with spirituality.

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Spiritual and architectural highlights The property is surrounded by trees sourced from different parts of India, enhancing its distinctive appeal. Among its standout features is a Shivalinga imported from Singapore in 2014, reportedly worth around ₹2.5 crore. The house also houses idols of multiple deities and includes a separate space for the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, reflecting the family’s spiritual beliefs and daily practices.

Sidhu also reflected on his professional journey, noting that his earnings from cricket, commentary, television shows, and appearances on programmes like Bigg Boss, The Kapil Sharma Show, and shows on Star Plus contributed to building the Amritsar home.