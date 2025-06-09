Navjot Singh Sidhu is back on Kapil Sharmas show, fans say 'thoko taali'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu's bond goes back a long way. From 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' to 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the duo have worked together on many projects over the years, leaving the audience in splits.

And now, after so many years, they have reunited for the third season of Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Sidhu will join Archana Puran Singh in a "two-judge comedy court".

For the uninitiated, in 2019, when Kapil's comedy show used to air on TV, Sidhu was a permanent guest. However, he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh following his exit over his controversial political remarks.

Last year, he made a special appearance on the second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' with his wife. Now, with the new season, the audience will see him returning to his throne, right next to "laughter queen" Archana Puran Singh.

The announcement left fans excited.

"Thoko taali," a netizne wrote on Instagram.

"Chaa gaya guru," another one wrote.

Kapil is extremely happy to have "Sidhu paaji" back on the show.

In a press note, he expressed, "Humne promise kiya tha ki Har funnyvaar badhega Humaara parivaar and I'm so excited to have Sidhu paaji part of the family along with Archana ji to enjoy all the chutkules, the shayaris and masti. The mahaul is set, so stay tuned because this season jokes aur laughter dono ho gayein hain triple!!!"

Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed his excitement over his return in his shayari style.

"Coming to The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like I'm coming home again. It is a home run for me. We heard the voice of the people, so many fans and well-wishers who loved our interactions and wanted to see more. I'm delighted that Netflix has managed to bring this bouquet of beautiful people together and we will bloom this season for audiences worldwide. A smile doesn't cost you a cent , but it is worth millions of dollars and The Great Indian Kapil show is an instrument of god's goodwill to bring happiness to mankind - honoured to be part of it again." After sharing his thoughts. Guru, humne milkar yeh aashiyana sajaya hai, Guzra zamana phir se lautke aaya hai !Main yu hi nahi pohuncha hoon yahaan par dobara, Mujhe kheench kar janta ka pyaar laaya hai," he said.

A new promo was unveiled on Monday. In the promo, Kapil takes Archana , with a cloth tied on her eyes, and he says Netflix is giving her a big surprise. She is ecstatic, thinking they are giving her a car or equity in Netflix. But when she sees Sidhu, she gets shocked.