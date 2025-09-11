Navya Nair breaks silence on ₹1.14 lakh fine for carrying jasmine to Australia: ‘Shocked, if they don’t waive off…’

Malayalam actor Navya Nair opened up about the controversy around her being fined AUD 1,980 ( ₹1.14 lakh) at Melbourne Airport, Australia. The incident happened when Nair landed with jasmine flowers (gajra) in her hair. Her move went against her as she did not declare it to the Australian customs. Talking about the incident, Navya Nair expressed her shock and revealed that she has requested a waiver.

Advertisement

Navya Nair on ₹ 1.14 lakh fine for carrying jasmine to Australia Navya Nair travelled to Australia to take part in the Onam celebrations by the Malayali Association of Victoria.

Nair shared that though she missed out on declaring the flowers at customs, she asserted that nothing was hidden in the gajra. Calling it a ‘significant penalty’, she told Hindustan Times, "I was kind of shocked. It's a significant penalty. The thing is that I was not carrying flowers in my bag. The flowers were on my hair, so it was nothing hidden but I didn’t declare it because I missed it out. They mentioned parts of plants and flowers are included that. The sniffer dogs sniffed it because I had kept the flowers in my bag in the beginning of my travel.”

Advertisement

The actor added, “I have 28 days time for payment. They also told me that I can send a mail telling all these details to the agriculture department. So, I have just send them a mail that night itself. I am just waiting for a reply. I have asked them to waive off the amount and if they don’t waive off then I had read it in many articles that they charge 300 dollars and they charged AUD 1980 and it is written 6 units, so I don’t know what it is. As a foreigner I had no idea."

The actor also said she had no choice but to abide by the country’s law, despite explaining that her actions were unintentional and requesting leniency on humanitarian grounds. She mentioned that the lengthy process delayed her exit from the airport before finally reaching Melbourne for the event.

Advertisement

She also expressed hope that others would learn from her experience. She said that the declaration form is just “a very small paper” that travellers can easily overlook.