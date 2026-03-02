Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tumbbad 2, expanding Sohum Shah’s cult horror universe

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2, marking a major development for one of Hindi cinema’s most anticipated sequels.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tumbbad 2 The announcement confirms that the acclaimed performer will play a pivotal role in the follow-up to the 2018 cult folk-horror film Tumbbad, which gained wide recognition for its atmospheric storytelling and mythological themes.

The sequel is being mounted by actor-producer Sohum Shah, who headlined and produced the original film, in collaboration with Dr Jayantilal Gada’s PEN Studios. The makers revealed that Siddiqui’s character will be central to the narrative, although specific plot details are being kept under wraps for now. Production is expected to begin soon, signalling that the long-discussed sequel is finally moving into an active phase.

In a statement shared following the announcement, Siddiqui expressed admiration for the original film and explained why he chose to come on board. “Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and I joined them in their journey,” he said, adding that the character he will portray has “many layers” and offers scope for deeper exploration within the film’s universe.

More about Tumbbad Known for intense and psychologically complex performances, the actor is expected to bring moral ambiguity and emotional depth to the story’s folkloric framework. Early reports suggest his ro le will be closely tied to the mythological and psychological themes that defined the first instalment, expanding the narrative into darker territory.

Released in 2018, Tumbbad gradually achieved cult status despite a modest initial box-office run. The film stood out for blending Indian folklore with horror and fantasy elements, exploring themes of greed, fear and human desire through the haunting legend of Hastar. Its later re-release and growing fan base strengthened calls for a sequel, prompting Sohum Shah to officially announce Tumbbad 2 after years of development discussions.

The upcoming film will see an evolution behind the camera as well. While original director Rahi Anil Barve is not returning to helm the sequel, co-director Adesh Prasad is set to take charge, continuing the creative vision while expanding the cinematic world introduced in the first film.

Producer Jayantilal Gada has described the sequel as a larger and more ambitious project, aiming to elevate the cinematic experience while retaining the storytelling depth that made the original memorable. According to the makers, Siddiqui’s addition aligns with this vision, bringing both craft and screen presence to a story designed to deepen the emotional and psychological layers of the franchise.